The Biggest IPOs In American History

Mamta Badkar
UPS nyse

Photo: nysetv1 via YouTube

Last week’s Facebook IPO has been getting press for all of the wrong reasons.  The stock is down around 16 per cent since it first started trading on Friday.However, it was also one of the biggest IPOs in American history.

S&P Capital IQ compiled the top 25 U.S. IPO’s ranked by gross offering.

We also included its IPO price and calculated the stock’s performance over the last year and since inception.

Visa Inc., $17.86 billion

Offering date:
March 18, 2008

Price per share:
$44.00

Market cap:
$78.21 billion

Performance since inception:
+83.9%

1-year performance:
+53.5%

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

Facebook, $16.00 billion

Offering date:
May 17, 2012

Price per share:
$38.00

Market cap:
$72.76 billion

Performance since inception:
-18.9%

1-year performance:
N/A

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

General Motors, $15.77 billion

Offering date:
November 17, 2010

Price per share:
$33.00

Market cap:
$33.73 billion

Performance since inception:
-37.1%

1-year performance:
-30.1%

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

Kraft Foods, $8.68 billion

Offering date:
June 12, 2001

Price per share:
$31.00

Market cap:
$68.42 billion

Performance since inception:
+26.8%

1-year performance:
+9.6%

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

United Parcel Service (UPS), $5.47 billion

Offering date:
November 9, 1999

Price per share:
$50.00

Market cap:
$71.61 billion

Performance since inception:
+6.8%

1-year performance:
+1.7%

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

CIT Group Inc., $4.60 billion

Offering date:
July 1, 2002

Price per share:
$23.00

Market cap:
$6.93 billion

Performance since inception:
+49.2%

1-year performance:
-17.8%

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

The travellers Companies, Inc., $3.88 billion

Offering date:
March 21, 2002

Price per share:
$18.50

Market cap:
$24.40 billion

Performance since inception:
+30.8%

1-year performance:
+1.9%

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

HCA Holdings, Inc, $3.79 billion

Offering date:
March 9, 2011

Price per share:
$30.00

Market cap:
$11.33 billion

Performance since inception:
-40.5%

1-year performance:
-25.1%

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

The Goldman Sachs Group, $3.66 billion

Offering date:
May 3, 1999

Price per share:
$53.00

Market cap:
$49.20 billion

Performance since inception:
+29.9%

1-year performance:
-29.0%

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

People's United Financial Inc., $3.44 billion

Offering date:
April 11, 2007

Price per share:
$20.00

Market cap:
$4.06 billion

Performance since inception:
-73.2%

1-year performance:
-10.8%

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

Charter Communications Inc., $3.23 billion

Offering date:
November 8, 1999

Price per share:
$19.00

Market cap:
$6.40 billion

Performance since inception:
+164.3%

1-year performance:
+14.7%

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

Prudential Financial, Inc., $3.03 billion

Offering date:
December 12, 2001

Price per share:
$27.50

Market cap:
$21.90 billion

Performance since inception:
+69.8%

1-year performance:
-25.3%

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

MetLife, Inc., $2.88 billion

Offering date:
April 4, 2000

Price per share:
$14.25

Market cap:
$32.83 billion

Performance since inception:
+115.3%

1-year performance:
-29.3%

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

Kinder Morgan, Inc, $2.86 billion

Offering date:
February 10, 2011

Price per share:
$30.00

Market cap:
$23.58 billion

Performance since inception:
-67.5%

1-year performance:
+14.6%

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

Genworth Financial Inc, $2.83 billion

Offering date:
May 24, 2004

Price per share:
$19.50

Market cap:
$2.51 billion

Performance since inception:
-73.3%

1-year performance:
-52.5%

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

Mastercard Incorporated, $2.39 billion

Offering date:
May 24, 2006

Price per share:
$39.00

Market cap:
$51.89 billion

Performance since inception:
+820.1%

1-year performance:
+52.1%

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

Agilent Technologies Inc., $2.16 billion

Offering date:
November 18, 1999

Price per share:
$30.00

Market cap:
$13.90 billion

Performance since inception:
+0.2%

1-year performance:
-17.5%

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

Verisk Analytics, Inc., $1.88 billion

Offering date:
October 6, 2009

Price per share:
$22.00

Market cap:
$7.90 billion

Performance since inception:
+74.8%

1-year performance:
+41.3%

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

Principal Financial Group Inc., $1.85 billion

Offering date:
October 22, 2001

Price per share:
$18.50

Market cap:
$7.24 billion

Performance since inception:
+12.8%

1-year performance:
-22.2%

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

Assurant Inc, $1.76 billion

Offering date:
February 4, 2004

Price per share:
$22.00

Market cap:
$3.08 billion

Performance since inception:
+53.8%

1-year performance:
-9.7%

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

WellPoint Inc., $1.73 billion

Offering date:
October 29, 2001

Price per share:
$36.00

Market cap:
$22.13 billion

Performance since inception:
+212.8%

1-year performance:
-15.2%

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

Google Inc., $1.67 billion

Offering date:
August 18, 2004

Price per share:
$85.00

Market cap:
$200.22 billion

Performance since inception:
+454.7%

1-year performance:
+15.9%

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, $1.43 billion

Offering date:
November 20, 2006

Price per share:
$26.00

Market cap:
$3.27 billion

Performance since inception:
-20.9%

1-year performance:
+7.1%

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

USEC Inc., $1.43 billion

Offering date:
July 22, 1998

Price per share:
$14.25

Market cap:
$86.6 million

Performance since inception:
-94.9%

1-year performance:
-81.8%

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

Huntsman Corporation, $1.39 billion

Offering date:
February 10, 2005

Price per share:
$23.00

Market cap:
$3.14 billion

Performance since inception:
-51.0%

1-year performance:
-30.0%

Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance

Now here are some investment tips from Wall Street legend Barton Biggs...

11 Brilliant Insights From Wall Street Legend Barton Biggs >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.