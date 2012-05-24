Photo: nysetv1 via YouTube
Last week’s Facebook IPO has been getting press for all of the wrong reasons. The stock is down around 16 per cent since it first started trading on Friday.However, it was also one of the biggest IPOs in American history.
S&P Capital IQ compiled the top 25 U.S. IPO’s ranked by gross offering.
We also included its IPO price and calculated the stock’s performance over the last year and since inception.
Offering date:
March 18, 2008
Price per share:
$44.00
Market cap:
$78.21 billion
Performance since inception:
+83.9%
1-year performance:
+53.5%
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
Offering date:
May 17, 2012
Price per share:
$38.00
Market cap:
$72.76 billion
Performance since inception:
-18.9%
1-year performance:
N/A
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
Offering date:
November 17, 2010
Price per share:
$33.00
Market cap:
$33.73 billion
Performance since inception:
-37.1%
1-year performance:
-30.1%
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
Offering date:
June 12, 2001
Price per share:
$31.00
Market cap:
$68.42 billion
Performance since inception:
+26.8%
1-year performance:
+9.6%
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
Offering date:
November 9, 1999
Price per share:
$50.00
Market cap:
$71.61 billion
Performance since inception:
+6.8%
1-year performance:
+1.7%
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
Offering date:
July 1, 2002
Price per share:
$23.00
Market cap:
$6.93 billion
Performance since inception:
+49.2%
1-year performance:
-17.8%
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
Offering date:
March 21, 2002
Price per share:
$18.50
Market cap:
$24.40 billion
Performance since inception:
+30.8%
1-year performance:
+1.9%
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
Offering date:
March 9, 2011
Price per share:
$30.00
Market cap:
$11.33 billion
Performance since inception:
-40.5%
1-year performance:
-25.1%
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
Offering date:
May 3, 1999
Price per share:
$53.00
Market cap:
$49.20 billion
Performance since inception:
+29.9%
1-year performance:
-29.0%
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
Offering date:
April 11, 2007
Price per share:
$20.00
Market cap:
$4.06 billion
Performance since inception:
-73.2%
1-year performance:
-10.8%
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
Offering date:
November 8, 1999
Price per share:
$19.00
Market cap:
$6.40 billion
Performance since inception:
+164.3%
1-year performance:
+14.7%
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
Offering date:
December 12, 2001
Price per share:
$27.50
Market cap:
$21.90 billion
Performance since inception:
+69.8%
1-year performance:
-25.3%
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
Offering date:
April 4, 2000
Price per share:
$14.25
Market cap:
$32.83 billion
Performance since inception:
+115.3%
1-year performance:
-29.3%
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
Offering date:
February 10, 2011
Price per share:
$30.00
Market cap:
$23.58 billion
Performance since inception:
-67.5%
1-year performance:
+14.6%
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
Offering date:
May 24, 2004
Price per share:
$19.50
Market cap:
$2.51 billion
Performance since inception:
-73.3%
1-year performance:
-52.5%
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
Offering date:
May 24, 2006
Price per share:
$39.00
Market cap:
$51.89 billion
Performance since inception:
+820.1%
1-year performance:
+52.1%
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
Offering date:
November 18, 1999
Price per share:
$30.00
Market cap:
$13.90 billion
Performance since inception:
+0.2%
1-year performance:
-17.5%
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
Offering date:
October 6, 2009
Price per share:
$22.00
Market cap:
$7.90 billion
Performance since inception:
+74.8%
1-year performance:
+41.3%
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
Offering date:
October 22, 2001
Price per share:
$18.50
Market cap:
$7.24 billion
Performance since inception:
+12.8%
1-year performance:
-22.2%
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
Offering date:
February 4, 2004
Price per share:
$22.00
Market cap:
$3.08 billion
Performance since inception:
+53.8%
1-year performance:
-9.7%
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
Offering date:
October 29, 2001
Price per share:
$36.00
Market cap:
$22.13 billion
Performance since inception:
+212.8%
1-year performance:
-15.2%
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
Offering date:
August 18, 2004
Price per share:
$85.00
Market cap:
$200.22 billion
Performance since inception:
+454.7%
1-year performance:
+15.9%
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
Offering date:
November 20, 2006
Price per share:
$26.00
Market cap:
$3.27 billion
Performance since inception:
-20.9%
1-year performance:
+7.1%
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
Offering date:
July 22, 1998
Price per share:
$14.25
Market cap:
$86.6 million
Performance since inception:
-94.9%
1-year performance:
-81.8%
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
Offering date:
February 10, 2005
Price per share:
$23.00
Market cap:
$3.14 billion
Performance since inception:
-51.0%
1-year performance:
-30.0%
Source: S&P Capital IQ / Yahoo finance
