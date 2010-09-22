Top 25 Graduate Programs For Entrepreneurship

Jason Meyers
UVA virginia darden

Photo: Wikipedia

The education of an entrepreneur may begin in the classroom, but it’s often the educational environment that determines how well-rounded a program truly is–and what it can help entrepreneurial-minded students achieve.That’s why The Princeton Review’s annual ranking of undergraduate and graduate programs in entrepreneurship surveys the entire landscape of entrepreneurship programs–from externships and faculty credentials to business plan competitions, affiliated organisations and other critical components. The result is a comprehensive ranking of the top 25 undergraduate and 25 graduate programs, determined by survey data from more than 2,000 institutions.

Go straight to the list of top 25 programs >
The ranking is based on the following questions and methodology:

Academics and requirements: Schools were asked if they offer an entrepreneurship major or minor and to specify the courses offered, such as e-business, social entrepreneurship or international entrepreneurship. Other academic requirements–internships, experiential learning and consulting for small-business owners, for example–also affect a school’s ranking.

Students and faculty: Schools were asked what percentage of their total student body was formally enrolled in their entrepreneurship program for the 2009-2010 academic year and what percentage of their total student body was enrolled in an entrepreneurship-related course for the 2009-2010 academic year. They also were asked what percentage of formally enrolled entrepreneurship students in the most recent graduating class had launched a business since graduating, what percentage of those students are still in business and what percentage of the entrepreneurship faculty had started, bought or run a successful business.

Outside the classroom: Schools were asked whether they have partnerships with other schools that allow access to their entrepreneurship program, and how many officially recognised clubs and organisations they offer for entrepreneurship students. They were also asked how many non-curriculum-based activities and competitions they offer in the area of entrepreneurship, as well as how many officially sponsored mentorship programs they have for entrepreneurship students. They also were surveyed about their entrepreneurial scholarship offerings.

David Soto, director of content development for The Princeton Review, conducted the survey from December 2009 through May 2010. 

25. University of South Florida

College of Business
 Tampa, Florida

Tuition: $19,648
In-state tuition: $7,963
2009-10 Enrollment: 578
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 96%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $40,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 5
Mentorship programs: 4
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $15,000

24. University of Illinois at Chicago

Liautaud Graduate School of Business
 Chicago, Illinois

Tuition: $29,070
In-state tuition: $17,072
2009-10 Enrollment: 105
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 92%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $182,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 4
Mentorship programs: 8
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $57,000

23. Wake Forest University

Graduate School of Business
 Winston Salem, North Carolina

Tuition: $36,750
2009-10 Enrollment: 136
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $63,218
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 4
Mentorship programs: 1
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $15,000

22. Simmons College

Simmons College School of Management
 Boston, Massachusetts

Tuition: $34,000
2009-10 Enrollment: 63
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $42,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 2
Mentorship programs: 6
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $10,000

21. Syracuse University

Martin J. Whitman School of Management
 Syracuse, New York

Tuition: $33,510
2009-10 Enrollment: 51
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 85%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $1,300,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
Mentorship programs: 4
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $45,000

20. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Kenan-Flagler Business School
 Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Tuition: $39,049
In-state tuition: $19,525
2009-10 Enrollment: 1,345
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 95%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $12,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 8
Mentorship programs: 2
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $50,000

19. University of Wisconsin - Madison

Wisconsin School of Business
 Madison, Wisconsin

Tuition: $25,805
In-state tuition: $11,082
2009-10 Enrollment: 21
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 76%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $80,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 5
Mentorship programs: 6
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $23,250

18. Temple University

Richard J. Fox School of Business and Management
 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tuition: $30,132
In-state tuition: $20,304
2009-10 Enrollment: 393
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 68%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $647,800
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 1
Mentorship programs: 5
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $39,500

17. University of Washington

Michael G. Foster School of Business
 Seattle, Washington

Tuition: $35,091
In-state tuition: $23,352
2009-10 Enrollment: 645
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 72%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $145,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 4
Mentorship programs: 8
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $70,000

16. Northwestern University

Kellogg School of Management
 Evanston, Illinois

Tuition: $49,074
2009-10 Enrollment: 583
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 63%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $60,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 13
Mentorship programs: 17
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $40,000

15. Drexel University

LeBow College of Business
 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tuition: $29,000
2009-10 Enrollment: 61
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $350,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 4
Mentorship programs: 6
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $90,250

14. University of Southern California

USC Marshall School of Business
 Los Angeles, California

Tuition: $41,990
2009-10 Enrollment: 1,395
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 92%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $52,500
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
Mentorship programs: 6
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $60,000

13. Tulane University

Freeman School of Business
 New Orleans, Louisiana

Tuition: $40,900
2009-10 Enrollment: 136
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 77%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $300,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 1
Mentorship programs: 5
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $55,000

12. DePaul University

Charles H. Kellstadt Graduate School of Business
 Chicago, Illinois

Tuition: $37,440
2009-10 Enrollment: 237
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $50,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
Mentorship programs: 3
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $25,000

11. Acton MBA in Entrepreneurship

Acton School of Business
 Austin, Texas

Tuition: $51,500
2009-10 Enrollment: 38
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $51,500
Mentorship programs: 1

10. Washington University in St. Louis

Olin Business School
 St. Louis, Missouri

Tuition: $42,525
2009-10 Enrollment: 207
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $500,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 11
Mentorship programs: 7
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $230,000

9. University of Texas at Austin

McCombs School of Business
 Austin, Texas

Tuition: $42,580
In-state tuition: $26,450
2009-10 Enrollment: 275
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 95%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $766,830
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 11
Mentorship programs: 4
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $135,000

8. Stanford University

Stanford Graduate School of Business
 Stanford, California

Tuition: $53,118
2009-10 Enrollment: 719
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: No
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3

7. University of Virginia

UVA-Darden Graduate School of Business Admin.
 Charlottesville, Virginia

Tuition: $46,270
In-state tuition: $41,270
2009-10 Enrollment: 420
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $990,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
Mentorship programs: 11
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $30,000

6. Rice University

Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business
 Houston, Texas

Tuition: $40,000
2009-10 Enrollment: 268
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $400,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 5
Mentorship programs: 5
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $1,091,904

5. University of Arizona

Eller College of Management
 Tucson, Arizona

Tuition: $30,776
In-state tuition: $16,064
2009-10 Enrollment: 55
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $20,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
Mentorship programs: 7
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $5,000

4. Brigham Young University

Marriott School of Management
 Provo, Utah

Tuition: $19,960
In-state tuition: $9,980
2009-10 Enrollment: 231
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $120,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 10
Mentorship programs: 17
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $176,000

3. University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

Stephen M. Ross School of Business
 Ann Arbor, Michigan

Tuition: $45,250
In-state tuition: $40,250
2009-10 Enrollment: 1,600
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 50%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $100,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 7
Mentorship programs: 3
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $100,000

2. The University of Chicago

University of Chicago Booth School of Business
 Chicago, Illinois

Tuition: $49,020
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 63%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $210,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 8
Mentorship programs: 7
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $75,0

1. Babson College

F. W. Olin Graduate School of Business
 Wellesley, Massachusetts

Tuition: $46,000
2009-10 Enrollment: 1,436
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 90%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $332,500
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 8
Mentorship programs: 3
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $35,000

Don't miss Business Insider's own list of:

The World's Best Business Schools >
War Room offers head-snapping advice and profitable insights to entrepreneurs, small businesses and managers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.