Top 25 Graduate Programs For Entrepreneurship

The education of an entrepreneur may begin in the classroom, but it’s often the educational environment that determines how well-rounded a program truly is–and what it can help entrepreneurial-minded students achieve.That’s why The Princeton Review’s annual ranking of undergraduate and graduate programs in entrepreneurship surveys the entire landscape of entrepreneurship programs–from externships and faculty credentials to business plan competitions, affiliated organisations and other critical components. The result is a comprehensive ranking of the top 25 undergraduate and 25 graduate programs, determined by survey data from more than 2,000 institutions.
The ranking is based on the following questions and methodology:
Academics and requirements: Schools were asked if they offer an entrepreneurship major or minor and to specify the courses offered, such as e-business, social entrepreneurship or international entrepreneurship. Other academic requirements–internships, experiential learning and consulting for small-business owners, for example–also affect a school’s ranking.
Students and faculty: Schools were asked what percentage of their total student body was formally enrolled in their entrepreneurship program for the 2009-2010 academic year and what percentage of their total student body was enrolled in an entrepreneurship-related course for the 2009-2010 academic year. They also were asked what percentage of formally enrolled entrepreneurship students in the most recent graduating class had launched a business since graduating, what percentage of those students are still in business and what percentage of the entrepreneurship faculty had started, bought or run a successful business.
Outside the classroom: Schools were asked whether they have partnerships with other schools that allow access to their entrepreneurship program, and how many officially recognised clubs and organisations they offer for entrepreneurship students. They were also asked how many non-curriculum-based activities and competitions they offer in the area of entrepreneurship, as well as how many officially sponsored mentorship programs they have for entrepreneurship students. They also were surveyed about their entrepreneurial scholarship offerings.
David Soto, director of content development for The Princeton Review, conducted the survey from December 2009 through May 2010.
College of Business
Tampa, Florida
Tuition: $19,648
In-state tuition: $7,963
2009-10 Enrollment: 578
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 96%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $40,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 5
Mentorship programs: 4
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $15,000
Liautaud Graduate School of Business
Chicago, Illinois
Tuition: $29,070
In-state tuition: $17,072
2009-10 Enrollment: 105
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 92%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $182,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 4
Mentorship programs: 8
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $57,000
Graduate School of Business
Winston Salem, North Carolina
Tuition: $36,750
2009-10 Enrollment: 136
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $63,218
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 4
Mentorship programs: 1
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $15,000
Simmons College School of Management
Boston, Massachusetts
Tuition: $34,000
2009-10 Enrollment: 63
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $42,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 2
Mentorship programs: 6
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $10,000
Martin J. Whitman School of Management
Syracuse, New York
Tuition: $33,510
2009-10 Enrollment: 51
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 85%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $1,300,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
Mentorship programs: 4
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $45,000
Kenan-Flagler Business School
Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Tuition: $39,049
In-state tuition: $19,525
2009-10 Enrollment: 1,345
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 95%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $12,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 8
Mentorship programs: 2
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $50,000
Wisconsin School of Business
Madison, Wisconsin
Tuition: $25,805
In-state tuition: $11,082
2009-10 Enrollment: 21
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 76%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $80,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 5
Mentorship programs: 6
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $23,250
Richard J. Fox School of Business and Management
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Tuition: $30,132
In-state tuition: $20,304
2009-10 Enrollment: 393
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 68%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $647,800
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 1
Mentorship programs: 5
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $39,500
Michael G. Foster School of Business
Seattle, Washington
Tuition: $35,091
In-state tuition: $23,352
2009-10 Enrollment: 645
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 72%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $145,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 4
Mentorship programs: 8
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $70,000
Kellogg School of Management
Evanston, Illinois
Tuition: $49,074
2009-10 Enrollment: 583
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 63%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $60,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 13
Mentorship programs: 17
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $40,000
LeBow College of Business
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Tuition: $29,000
2009-10 Enrollment: 61
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $350,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 4
Mentorship programs: 6
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $90,250
USC Marshall School of Business
Los Angeles, California
Tuition: $41,990
2009-10 Enrollment: 1,395
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 92%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $52,500
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
Mentorship programs: 6
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $60,000
Freeman School of Business
New Orleans, Louisiana
Tuition: $40,900
2009-10 Enrollment: 136
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 77%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $300,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 1
Mentorship programs: 5
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $55,000
Charles H. Kellstadt Graduate School of Business
Chicago, Illinois
Tuition: $37,440
2009-10 Enrollment: 237
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $50,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
Mentorship programs: 3
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $25,000
Acton School of Business
Austin, Texas
Tuition: $51,500
2009-10 Enrollment: 38
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $51,500
Mentorship programs: 1
Olin Business School
St. Louis, Missouri
Tuition: $42,525
2009-10 Enrollment: 207
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $500,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 11
Mentorship programs: 7
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $230,000
McCombs School of Business
Austin, Texas
Tuition: $42,580
In-state tuition: $26,450
2009-10 Enrollment: 275
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 95%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $766,830
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 11
Mentorship programs: 4
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $135,000
Stanford Graduate School of Business
Stanford, California
Tuition: $53,118
2009-10 Enrollment: 719
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: No
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
UVA-Darden Graduate School of Business Admin.
Charlottesville, Virginia
Tuition: $46,270
In-state tuition: $41,270
2009-10 Enrollment: 420
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $990,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
Mentorship programs: 11
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $30,000
Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business
Houston, Texas
Tuition: $40,000
2009-10 Enrollment: 268
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $400,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 5
Mentorship programs: 5
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $1,091,904
Eller College of Management
Tucson, Arizona
Tuition: $30,776
In-state tuition: $16,064
2009-10 Enrollment: 55
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $20,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 3
Mentorship programs: 7
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $5,000
Marriott School of Management
Provo, Utah
Tuition: $19,960
In-state tuition: $9,980
2009-10 Enrollment: 231
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 100%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $120,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 10
Mentorship programs: 17
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $176,000
Stephen M. Ross School of Business
Ann Arbor, Michigan
Tuition: $45,250
In-state tuition: $40,250
2009-10 Enrollment: 1,600
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 50%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $100,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 7
Mentorship programs: 3
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $100,000
University of Chicago Booth School of Business
Chicago, Illinois
Tuition: $49,020
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 63%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $210,000
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 8
Mentorship programs: 7
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $75,0
F. W. Olin Graduate School of Business
Wellesley, Massachusetts
Tuition: $46,000
2009-10 Enrollment: 1,436
Percentage faculty who are entrepreneurs: 90%
Scholarships for entrepreneurship students: Yes
Scholarships money available: $332,500
Number of entrepreneurship organisations and clubs: 8
Mentorship programs: 3
Annual amount awarded in business plan competitions: $35,000
