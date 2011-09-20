The Top 25 iPhone And iPad Games You Can Play Without Spending A Dime

One of the best things about owning an iPhone or iPadis the overwhelming amount of free content you can download, including video games.



Numerous publishers/developers have embraced the free to play model (with in-app purchases) or demos of premium titles, most of which provide a wonderful snapshot of the full experience.

Separating the good from the bad, of course, can take a lot of time, especially after getting tricked by attractive artwork, screens and questionable reviews; it’s sometimes hard to tell whether developers or consumers wrote these critiques.

This is where we come in. Below are 25 of our favourite free games, but you better act quickly. Some are on sale for a limited time.

[Editor’s Note: The following games were free as of September 19, 2011. Crimson: Steam Pirates is iPad only. Games listed as simply iPhone also work on iPad.]

Crimson: Steam Pirates (iPad)

Command the high seas in this wonderful turn-based strategy game. Skillfully manoeuvre ships into place and destroy your foes while completing set objectives. First chapter is free, the second costs $1.99. Definitely worth a look.

Crimson Steam Pirates Review

Download Crimson: Steam Pirates

My Horse (iPhone, iPad)

Surprisingly entertaining pet sim that lets you feed, train and create a strong bond with a realistic looking horse. Enter jumping events and take pictures. The best part? No horse poop.

Download My Horse

Zombie Farm (iPhone, iPad)

Take a break from slaughtering zombies and grow them on a farm. Harvest the undead, then protect your land from enemies.

Download Zombie Farm

Overkill (iPhone, iPad)

Tap enemy soldiers to death in Craneballs Studios’ frantic shooter. Unlock new weapons, add a variety of attachments and level up.

Overkill Review

Download Overkill

Let’s Golf 3 (iPhone, iPad)

Phenomenal sports game with tons of depth. Enjoy a variety of detailed courses, earn gold coins to buy upgrades and challenge other players online.

Let’s Golf 3 Review

Download Let’s Golf 3

Army of Darkness defence (iPhone, iPad)

Iconic hero, Ash, gives swarms of deadites the business end of his boomstick. Classic tower defence play with a sprinkle of movie magic.

Army of Darkness defence Review

Download Army of Darkness defence for iPhone

Download Army of Darkness defence HD for iPad

Tap Tap Revenge 4 (iPhone)

Mega popular music franchise continues to impress, with addictive touch based play, free songs, leaderboards and a store to buy new tracks.

Download Tap Tap Revenge 4

Zombie Highway (iPhone, iPad)

Tilt your “i” device to steer down a treacherous highway while blasting zombies foolish enough to jump on your ride.

Download Zombie Highway

Pocket Frogs (iPhone, iPad)

Care for over 15,000 different frogs, trade them with friends and decorate the creatures’ habitats while earning 60 achievements.

Download Pocket Frogs

DragonVale (iPhone, iPad)

What’s better than an amusement park? How about a park entirely full of dragons? Breed the mythical creatures, grow food and keep the park in working order to attract thousands of visitors.

Download DragonVale

Occupied (iPhone)

Bizarre but addictive title where the goal is to ferry men and women to the right bathrooms. Tougher than it looks.

Download Occupied

Zynga Poker (iPhone, iPad)

The award winning poker game with over six million daily users. Enjoy games via 3G Network or Wi-Fi. Win chips, check other players’ stats and climb the leaderboards.

Download Zynga Poker

FarmVille (iPhone, iPad)

The PC and Mac smash hit looks great on the iPhone and iPad. Carve out your own plot of land, plant crops and slowly (and we mean slowly) create a complex and beautiful farm.

Download FarmVille

Tiny Tower (iPhone, iPad)

Take control of a building and manage the businesses/people inside. Addictive play, complimented by a retro game presentation.

Download Tiny Tower

Everest: Hidden Expedition (iPhone, iPad)

Compete against the computer in a frantic dash up the mountain that’ll put your hidden object skills to the test.

Download Everest: Hidden Expedition

Gun Bros (iPhone, iPad)

Protect the universe in this fun dual stick shooter, either solo or with another player online. Explore different planets and splatter creatures with an assortment of cool weapons.

Download Gun Bros

Temple Run (iPhone)

Escape from a gang of monsters in this fast-paced and intense running title, where split second decisions are a matter of life and death.

Temple Run Review

Download Temple Run

Angry Birds Free (iPhone, iPad)

Of course, we couldn’t make this list without including Angry Birds. Like all games in the series, the original tasks you with sling shooting a bunch of feathered friends at forts to destroy evil pigs. The free version has 15 levels, leaderboards and Game centre.

Download Angry Birds Free

Download Angry Birds HD Free

Angry Birds Seasons Free (iPhone, iPad)

Those Angry Birds return in Seasons. The free edition comes with 15 levels, five unique themes and Game centre support.

Angry Birds Seasons Review

Download Angry Birds Seasons Free

Download Angry Birds Seasons HD Free

Angry Birds Rio Free (iPhone, iPad)

Now this is a value. Unlike past Angry Birds, Rio comes with 12 levels, plus 15 additional Golden Beach Ball stages, as well as achievements.

Angry Birds Rio Review

Download Angry Birds Rio Free

Download Angry Birds Rio HD Free

Cut the Rope Lite (iPhone, iPad)

Figure out how to get pieces of candy into the waiting mouth of Om Nom. You cannot own an iPhone or iPad without playing this game.

Download Cut the Rope Lite

Download Cut the Rope HD Lite

NinJump (iPhone, iPad)

Guide a heroic ninja upwards while avoiding enemy squirrels and birds. Challenge friends via email and post high scores to Twitter/Facebook.

Download NinJump

Download NinJump HD

Early Bird (iPhone, iPad)

Booyah’s surprise hit video game tasks you with propelling a tiny bird to a bulls-eye. Reach the target, and the little guy feasts on a slimy worm.

Early Bird Review

Download Early Bird

Download Early Bird HD

Theme Park Pinball (iPhone, iPad)

Dominate four pinball tables overflowing with detail. Enjoy realistic ball physics, cool 3D graphics and eight different camera views, but you better act quickly, as Theme Park’s free for a limited time.

Download Theme Park Pinball

Words With Friends Free (iPhone, iPad)

Zynga’s Scrabble inspired word game will consume your life as you find new friends to compete against. Just keep it clean.

Download Words With Friends Free

Download Words With Friends HD Free

