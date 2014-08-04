The Top 25 Business Schools In The World [INFOGRAPHIC]

We recently published our list of the World’s Best Business Schools.

For our fifth annual survey of the World’s Best Business Schools, we asked thousands of professionals from around the world who have experience hiring MBAs to determine the best business school. They came back with a clear favourite: Harvard University.

Survey participants rated the reputation of the graduates from top business schools around the world on a scale of poor to excellent (1 to 5), with excellent ratings used as a tiebreaker. We included responses only from professionals who said they had experience hiring MBAs, as well as other filters to improve optimise our survey pool.

We thought it would be interesting to create an infographic that breaks down the top 25 schools by geographical region:

