Top 25 All-Time iPhone Apps Mostly Games

More evidence that Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone is a hit gaming platform: Check out these all-time download stats compiled by comScore. Of the top 25, almost half — 12 are games; more than any other category. And a few of the “entertainment” apps might as well be games, too.



Greg Yardley, founder and CEO of iPhone analytics startup Pinch Media, takes comScore’s data further: Using his company’s data, he extrapolates that about 22-23 million iPhone and iPod touch owners have downloaded apps; or roughly three quarters of all iPhones and iPod touches sold.

