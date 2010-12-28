Riots, Rallies, Earthquakes And Leaks! Here Are The Biggest Stories Of 2010

Photo: MTV.com

What a year it’s been!Yes, everyone says this every year, but seriously, it’s hard to believe everything that’s mentioned in this slideshow happened in the last 12 months.



But it did.

The official last year of the Aughts proved to be full of controversy and big changes and not a few dubious reality stars. Also, there were rallies.

From January through to December here are the stories that dominated our coverage in 2010.

Haitian Earthquake On January 12, an earthquake centered to the west of Haitian capital Port-au-Prince killed over 230,000 Haitians and left a million more homeless. As a result the Caribbean island nation was thrust into the international limelight, spurring worldwide campaigns for donations of money, food, clothing, and medical supplies. Jersey Shore The dually most hated and loved cultural figures in the United States might now might arguably be the cast of Jersey Shore. Debuting in December of 2009, what could have been a one-season MTV fluke that glorifies assault and binge drinking has proven, throughout its 2010 run, that Snooki, DJ Pauly D, JWoww, and the rest have enough appeal to keep America interested. At minimum, they help to prove that Andy Warhol was right along: 'In the future, everyone will be famous for 15 minutes.' The iPad First introduced in January (to the glee of pun-makers everywhere), the iPad almost immediately became a major focal point in the of discussions about media, technology, and their convergence. The initial confusion of 'What does it really do?' quickly dissipated in favour of what kind of apps it has and how it will save media, one rich consumer at a time. Robert Murdoch's creation of The Daily iPad-only publication has already brought huge ripples in the media world even when it has yet to be released. Chilean Earthquake Barely a month after the devastating Haiti earthquake, the February 27 earthquake in Chile registered 8.8 on the Richter scale. Followed by strong aftershocks and tsunamis along the Chilean coast (some reached as far away as California and Japan) the country also suffered blackouts and infrastructure damage. According to NASA reports, the strength of the earthquake may have shifted the earth's axis by as much as three inches. Health Care Bill Considered the most sweeping reform to health care in American history, the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010, passed in March, pledged to reform the practices of private health insurance companies. Although met with much opposition, its passage will lower premiums, extend coverage to the uninsured, and improve the Medicare program. It was also designed to help lower the deficit over the next decade, however, one of the most controversial points of debate was not to allow abortions to be paid through Federal funding. Polish Air Force Tu-154 Crash Among the 96 people killed in this infamous crash near Smolensk, Russia on April 10 were Polish president Lech Kacynski, his wife, 12 members of parliament, senior members of the military and clergy -- essentially a collection of Poland's highest political elite. In the worst kind of irony, the group was killed while travelling to Russia for a commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Katyn massacre, during which approximately 22,000 Polish intellectuals were slaughtered by Stalinist forces. Eyjafjallajökul Ash Cloud A relatively small eruption from this fun-to-pronounce Icelandic volcano (AEY-ya-fyat-lah-YO-kutl) spewed almost 9 billion cubic feet of volcanic ash, preventing most air traffic from leaving and entering Western Europe for a six-day period between April 15-20. Over 95,000 flights were canceled, resulting in approximately $1 billion in lost revenue for the airline industry. BP Oil Spill Reportedly the largest accidental oil spill in the history of petroleum (4.1m barrels of oll into the Gulf of Mexico over 87 days), the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon offshore drilling rig on April 20 led to months of oil flow into the Gulf of Mexico. The culprit, British Petroleum, agreed to pay out a $20 billion stretched over quarterly payments, to pay for cleanup, government response, and other compensations. European Debt Crisis Sparked by the Greek government's excessive national debt (years of spending beyond their means resulted in an S&P rating of 'junk' to their economy back in April), the woe of economic crisis has hung over Europe like an angry cloud throughout 2010. Most recently, the lack of faith in the strength of its currency, the Euro, has been spread by the other faulty economies, such as Portugal, Ireland, Italy, and Spain. Arizona Immigration The Support Our Law Enforcement and Safe Neighborhoods Act (also known as Arizona Senate Bill 1070), enacted some very strict immigration laws in April, stoking a national outcry and debate. Failure to carry immigration documents were marked as a crime, and police were awarded broad power to detain suspected illegal immigrants -- leaders in the Latino community referred to the laws as an invitation for harassment. Betty White's Second (or Third?) Wind Combining trending appeal of tenacious older woman and the power of social media, Betty White's return to television can be credited, in part, to a Facebook fan page and a number of adoring fans. Her May 9 episode of Saturday Night Live (a much-better-than-usual-episode) prompted the return of former female cast members, most notably Tina Fey, while White continues to bring in great ratings whenever she appears on TV. South Africa World Cup The first ever World Cup to be held in Africa, the month-long international sporting event that began on June 11 was followed by hundreds of millions of soccer fans on television but also streaming through the internet and on mobile devices. Possibly the most widespread of events watched on such a diverse array of media platforms, the tournament also boasts attracting the more U.S. viewers than any previous World Cup, with 24.3 million Americans watching the final match. WikiLeaks Although WikiLeaks had made headlines throughout the previous year, its rise to media infamy in 2010 arguably began in April with the release of video of the U.S. military killing two Reuters staff members and then took off in July with the co-ordinated release of 92,000 documents pertaining to the Afghanistan war. However the biggest story, sparking a worldwide controversy, was the release of confidential diplomatic cables from 274 U.S. Embassies. While not all of the over 250,000 cables have been released, plans to reveal them over time continue. Other derivative stories from the controversy also developed, such as hacker attacks, but none so infamous as... Summer Heat Wave June was the one of hottest months ever in recorded meteorological history. The record high heatwaves sparked wildfires across Russia, contributing to the deaths of thousands, and baked even in the hottest countries: a whopping 129 degrees Fahrenheit in Mohenjo-daro, Pakistan, and 121 degrees in Dongola, Sudan. Park51 Islamic centre Intially blamed on the notoriously crazy August news cycle, the proposed construction of an Islamic cultural centre in an already-operating mosque two blocks from the former World Trade centre site mushroomed to into media blitz, provoking commentary from all sides of the American political spectrum all the way up to President Obama. Incorrectly referred to the Ground Zero Mosque (Park51 is a cultural centre) American Muslim leader Imam Feisal Abdul Rauf and his wife, Daisy Khan, were thrust into the limelight and exposed to some pretty blatant Islamophobia and criticism in the United States, probably most famously illustrated by.... Qur 'an burning Pastor Terry Jones The leader of a non-denominational church in Gainesville, Florida, Terry Jones (not of Monty Python fame) was briefly brought to world-level attention in September when he threatened to burn copies of the Qu' ran in protest of the Park 51 Islamic centre. While he wussied out of his big project (what are a few death threats and pressure by world leaders when the Sharia laws are threatening to take over you country), he managed to cause all sorts of mayhem in places he's probably never even heard of -- including numerous protests in Indonesia, Kashmir, and Afghanistan, the latter experiencing violent protests. America's Got Rally America got its rally on this fall. Beginning with Glenn Beck's Restoring honour rally on August 28 and concluding with Jon Stewart's Rally to Restore Sanity at the end of October American appeared to like nothing more than descending on the National Mall in large numbers. Much to the delight of the media which spent significant resources counting how many people attended what, when. Politics is the new national pastime. The Chilean Miners A second international story of Chilean tragedy (but in this case, triumph) includes that of 33 miners trapped in the Copiapó copper-gold mine for a record 69 days. Their miraculous journey to survival, thanks to strong leadership and the ability to communicate to the surface, was one of the most followed and discussed stories in the world. Midterm Elections The most talked-about Midterms in history? A suggested shift in independent voters indicated a strong preference for Republican and Tea Party candidates in 2010's elections. The Republican Party gained 680 seats in state legislatures, 63 seats in the House of Representatives, won six gubernatorial campaigns, and six seats in the U.S. Senate. Statistics show that the voter turnout was older and more conservative than during the previous election. Prince William Gets Married The nuptial announcement of the world's most visible monarch-to-be on November 16 made waves at the end of 2010, speaking more about the interest of media consumers around the globe than the subjects at hand. Kate Middleton, although by no means the first 'commoner' in English history to marry into the royal family, comes from a middle class background, an object of much discussion among those concerned with the state of the British monarchy. TSA Pat-Downs One of the best examples of a media story going viral for all the wrong reasons, the introduction of a TSA body-scanner designed to increase airport security, right before the Thanksgiving holiday, opened more than one can of worms. First, passengers worried that the scanning machines violated privacy by revealing passengers' naked forms and posed potential health risks. But if that wasn't enough, the second part of the mayhem is that refusal of a scan would result in a security pat-down, resulting in the unwelcome fondling of pass angers' erogenous zones by a dumpy person in a TSA uniform. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange Dominating the media at the end of the year, international bad-boy Julian Assange and his infamous WikiLeaks have been accused of everything from molestation and treason to personally endangering the lives of thousands of Afghani citizens. Officially the spokesman and editor-in-chief of the international new media website, his founding of the website has brought him media attention to an almost unmeasurable degree. By the end of 2010 he was being held under house arrest in England, awaiting a possible extradition to Sweden for sex crimes, which could translate into further extradition to the United States for espionage. Don't Ask, Don't tell Two years after Obama's 2008 campaign promise of repealing the Clintonian mistake -- which has caused the dismissal over 10 thousand U.S. military since 1994 -- military leaders like defence Secretary Robert Gates pushed in all the right directions for a repeal. By then end of the year, both houses of congress voted to repeal Don't Ask Don't Tell, a big surprise for some that arrived just in time for Christmas.

