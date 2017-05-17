POLL: Here's how top 2020 Democratic challengers stack up against Trump

A recent poll from the Democratic firm Public Policy Polling showed a series of potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidates doing quite well in head-to-head matchups against President Donald Trump.

The PPP poll put former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Al Franken of Minnesota, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts up against Trump.

Each possible Democratic candidate polled well, with the thinnest margin of victory being Booker’s seven-point advantage. In each poll, Trump garnered between 38% and 40% support, while anywhere from 6% to 16% of respondents were unsure of who they’d cast ballots for.

Here’s how each matchup fared:

Biden: 54% — Trump: 40% Booker: 46% — Trump: 39% Franken: 46% — Trump: 38% Sanders: 52% — Trump: 39% Warren: 49% — Trump: 39%

Last year, national polls were nearly spot on in predicting Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s advantage in the popular vote, but state polls failed to show the state of the race in key battlegrounds such as Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, all states that surveys showed would be Clinton victories. Each state went in favour of Trump, who pulled off a surprising upset of the former secretary of state and beat her soundly in the Electoral College.

The survey also polled Trump against another rumoured 2020 candidate, movie-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. In a head-to-head matchup against Johnson, a Republican, “The Rock” beats Trump by a 42% to 37% split.

PPP surveyed 692 registered voters between May 12 and 14. The margin of error was 3.7 percentage points.

More from Allan Smith:

