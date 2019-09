The folks at UK Data Explorer have created a neat interactive visualisation of the 200 top-scoring reddit posts of all time.

Reddit has a list of tops post, but the cool thing about this one is that you can roll over each post to see a preview of each post.

Click on the image below to try it out:

(h/t @thomtownsend)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.