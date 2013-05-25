These Are The Top 20 Tech Investors You Should Follow On Twitter

If you follow the right investors on Twitter, you can gain a lot of insight into how they think, the types of startups they find most interesting, and markets that are ripe for disruption.
PeekAnalytics, a social media analytics company, ranked the top tech investors on Twitter based on influence.
PeekAnalytics did this using its PullQuotient metric.
“Influence, for the purposes of this calculation, is gauged by how well connected someone’s Twitter followers are not just on Twitter, but across 60 social sites, compared to the average consumer,” the description on PeekAnalytics reads.
Note: PeekAnalytics last updated the list in February 2013.
Firm: Union Square Ventures
Twitter: @fredwilson
Pull: 906x
Followers: 413,986
Average Network Size: 1,928
Firm: Angel Investor
Twitter: @RichSimmondsZA
Pull: 1,066x
Followers: 132,849
Average Network Size: 6,287
Firm: Lowercase Capital
Twitter: @sacca
Pull: 1,089x
Followers: 1,401,888
Average Network Size: 1,037
Firm: Hafooch Investments
Twitter: @jeffpulver
Pull: 1,101x
Followers: 492,648
Average Network Size: 2,377
Firm: O'Reilly AlphaTech Ventures
Twitter: @timoreilly
Pull: 1,496x
Followers: 1,625,326
Average Network Size: 1,051
Firm: Google Ventures
Twitter: @kevinrose
Pull: 1,635x
Followers: 1,381,642
Average Network Size: 1,033
Firm: Generation Investment Management
Twitter: @algore
Pull: 1,779x
Followers: 2,529,
Average Network Size: 646
Firm: Parabolic Ventures
Twitter: @JonahLupton
Pull: 1,805x
Followers: 595,152
Average Network Size: 938
Firm: The Obvious Corporation
Twitter: @ev
Pull: 1,932x
Followers: 1,620,217
Average Network Size: 1,073
Firm: The Obvious Corporation
Twitter: @biz
Pull: 2,139x
Followers: 1,984,595
Average Network Size: 1,115
Firm: Virgin Investments
Twitter: @richardbranson
Pull: 2,567x
Followers: 2,571,412
Average Network Size: 643
Firm: Garage Technology Ventures
Twitter: @GuyKawasaki
Pull: 2,867x
Followers: 1,288,913
Average Network Size: 2,294
