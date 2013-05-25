These Are The Top 20 Tech Investors You Should Follow On Twitter

If you follow the right investors on Twitter, you can gain a lot of insight into how they think, the types of startups they find most interesting, and markets that are ripe for disruption.



PeekAnalytics, a social media analytics company, ranked the top tech investors on Twitter based on influence.

PeekAnalytics did this using its PullQuotient metric.

“Influence, for the purposes of this calculation, is gauged by how well connected someone’s Twitter followers are not just on Twitter, but across 60 social sites, compared to the average consumer,” the description on PeekAnalytics reads.

Note: PeekAnalytics last updated the list in February 2013.

20. Dick Costolo Firm: Angel investor Twitter: @dickc Pull: 900x Followers: 1,018,589 Average Network Size: 1,272 19. Fred Wilson Firm: Union Square Ventures Twitter: @fredwilson Pull: 906x Followers: 413,986 Average Network Size: 1,928 18. Om Malik Firm: True Ventures Twitter: @om Pull: 1,065x Followers: 1,315,494 Average Network Size: 1,170 17. Richard Simmonds Firm: Angel Investor Twitter: @RichSimmondsZA Pull: 1,066x Followers: 132,849 Average Network Size: 6,287 16. Tim Ferris Firm: Angel Investor Twitter: @tferriss Pull: 1,083x Followers: 413,986 Average Network Size: 1,251 15. Chris Sacca Firm: Lowercase Capital Twitter: @sacca Pull: 1,089x Followers: 1,401,888 Average Network Size: 1,037 14. Jeff Pulver Firm: Hafooch Investments Twitter: @jeffpulver Pull: 1,101x Followers: 492,648 Average Network Size: 2,377 13. Jason Calacanis Firm: Angel Investor Twitter: @jason Pull: 1,173x Followers: 154,193 Average Network Size: 3,093 12. Mark Cuban Firm: Angel Investor Twitter: @mcuban Pull: 1,466x Followers: 1,303,074 Average Network Size: 685 11. Tim O'Reilly Firm: O'Reilly AlphaTech Ventures Twitter: @timoreilly Pull: 1,496x Followers: 1,625,326 Average Network Size: 1,051 10. Gary Vaynerchuck Firm: Angel Investor Twitter: @garyvee Pull: 1,572x Followers: 985,812 Average Network Size: 1,402 9. Kevin Rose Firm: Google Ventures Twitter: @kevinrose Pull: 1,635x Followers: 1,381,642 Average Network Size: 1,033 8. Al Gore Firm: Generation Investment Management Twitter: @algore Pull: 1,779x Followers: 2,529, Average Network Size: 646 7. Jonah Lupton Firm: Parabolic Ventures Twitter: @JonahLupton Pull: 1,805x Followers: 595,152 Average Network Size: 938 6. Evan Williams Firm: The Obvious Corporation Twitter: @ev Pull: 1,932x Followers: 1,620,217 Average Network Size: 1,073 5. Biz Stone Firm: The Obvious Corporation Twitter: @biz Pull: 2,139x Followers: 1,984,595 Average Network Size: 1,115 4. Jack Dorsey Firm: Angel investor Twitter: @jack Pull: 2,139x Followers: 2,311,789 Average Network Size: 643 3. Richard Branson Firm: Virgin Investments Twitter: @richardbranson Pull: 2,567x Followers: 2,571,412 Average Network Size: 643 2. Guy Kawasaki Firm: Garage Technology Ventures Twitter: @GuyKawasaki Pull: 2,867x Followers: 1,288,913 Average Network Size: 2,294 1. Ashton Kutcher Firm: Angel Investor Twitter: @aplusk Pull: 4,697x Followers: 14,256,594 Average Network Size: 356 If you're running an early stage startup in New York, be sure to check out these investors.

