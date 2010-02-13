Credit Suisse: THIS Is the Real List Of Countries Verging On A Sovereign Crisis (And, Yes, The US Is On It)

Photo: AP

We recently looked at CDS spreads to determine which sovereigns investors are the most concerned about.But that’s a crude, highly-inexact approach considering the illiquid and generally esoteric nature of the sovereign CDS market.



Credit Suisse has come up with its own list of the riskiest countries using such measures as credit rating, CDS spreads, potential for GDP growth, government debt, private sector credit, and the budget balance.

Those factors are all compiled into a single score and then ranked.

And unlike with the previous list, the US is on it.

See the countries on the verge of a crisis >

