The Top 20 Sites Being Shared On Pinterest

Pinterest

Photo: Pinterest via Emily Brennan-Williams

Pinterest has kept quiet about its internal data, but RJMetrics decided to examine user engagement itself. The business intelligence software company wrote a script and analysed random Pinterest user data.  All in, about 1 million pins were examined.

From those 1 million pins, RJMetrics compiled a list of the top 20 websites that receive the most pins or shared content on Pinterest.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Pinterest drives these sites the most traffic — 80% of pins are repins. In other words, they don’t come directly from the sites of origin; they are shared between users on Pinterest.

Also, Pinterest content is generated from a tremendous amount of websites. The top represented site on Pinterest only makes up 3% of total pins.

Note: The following was not released by Pinterest. Pinterest’s internal data may vary, but RJMetrics believes this is an accurate sampling. For more on the RJMetrics study, click here.

20. Realsimple content makes up about 0.1% of total pins

Image from Realsimple.com

19. Piccsy content makes up about 0.15% of total pins

Image from Piccsy

18. Blogs.babble.com content makes up about 0.15% of total pins

Image from Blogs.babble.com

17. Ffffound content makes up about 0.2% of total pins

Image from ffffound.com

16. Anthropologie content makes up about 0.2% of total pins

Image from Anthropologie

15. Sunsurfer.tumblr.com content makes up about 0.25% of total pins

Image from Sunsurfer.tumblr.com

14. Amazon content makes up about 0.3% of total pins

Image from Amazon

13. Apartmenttherapy content makes up about 0.3% of total pins

Image from Apartment Therapy

12. Stylemepretty content makes up about 0.4% of total pins

Image from StyleMePretty

11. Imgfave content makes up about 0.5% of total pins

Image from Imgfave

10. Pinterest's iPhone app produces about 0.6% of total pins

Image from Pinterest iPhone app

9. Houzz content makes up about 0.6% of total pins

Image from Houzz

8. Bhg.com content makes up about 0.7% of total pins

Image from BHG

7. Polyvore content makes up about 0.8% of total pins

Image from Polyvore

6. Marthastewart.com content makes up about 0.8% of total pins

Image from Martha Stewart

5. WeHeartIt content, a Pinterest predecessor and competitor, makes up about 1% of total pins

Image from WeHearIt

4. Tumblr content makes up about 1.1% of total pins

Image from Tumblr

2. Google was just nudged out as the top represented site on Pinterest sourcing about 3.4% of total pins.

Image from Google

1. Etsy content is shared the most on Pinterest. It is responsible for about 3.5% of total pins.

Image from Etsy

Here's a chart of the top shared or pinned sites:

Chart from RJMetrics

