The Top 20 Sites Being Shared On Pinterest

Pinterest has kept quiet about its internal data, but RJMetrics decided to examine user engagement itself. The business intelligence software company wrote a script and analysed random Pinterest user data. All in, about 1 million pins were examined.



From those 1 million pins, RJMetrics compiled a list of the top 20 websites that receive the most pins or shared content on Pinterest.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Pinterest drives these sites the most traffic — 80% of pins are repins. In other words, they don’t come directly from the sites of origin; they are shared between users on Pinterest.

Also, Pinterest content is generated from a tremendous amount of websites. The top represented site on Pinterest only makes up 3% of total pins.

Note: The following was not released by Pinterest. Pinterest’s internal data may vary, but RJMetrics believes this is an accurate sampling. For more on the RJMetrics study, click here.

