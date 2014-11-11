The 20 Most Popular YouTubers In The World

YouTube/Screenshot Sweden’s PewDiePie is the most popular YouTuber in the world right now.

YouTube has exploded since it first launched in 2005, becoming the de-facto launchpad for the next generation of celebrities.

We did the maths and found YouTube’s 20 biggest independent stars based on total all-time views.

While some of the names may be expected for YouTube aficionados (big comedy stars like Jenna Marbles and Ray William Johnson come to mind), there were just as many unknowns, who are building absolutely huge fan bases around niche formats like video game commentating and unwrapping toys.

There’s no doubt that amongst teens and tweens, these are the new celebrities.

