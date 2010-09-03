The Top 20 Most Influential News Media Twitter Feeds

A Cornell University PhD candidate named Daniel Romero used an HP Labs’ Social Computing Lab study measuring influence on Twitter to come up with a list of the “100 most influential news media accounts.”



Memeburn explains:

Having a large number of followers does not imply having influence. Moreover, not having a large number of followers does not mean lack of influence.

Romero cites an interesting US example: @bigpicture, a photo blog for the Boston Globe has a mere 23K followers, but it is the third-most influential account on the list of the Top 100. After taking a look at some of the very high quality photographs tweeted by this account it becomes clear why people are willing to retweet them and why this account has so much influence.

The list is a combination of big mainstream media outlets, buzzy blogs and niche publications you may or may not have heard of. (NOTE: The data is from June 16-July 22 2009. More details on the methodology here.)

How many of these Twitter accounts are you following?

[h/t journalism.co.uk]

