The Top 20 Cities Where The World's Billionaires Live

Billionaire hunters take note.



Research firm WealthInsight tracks high net worth individuals, and in their latest report, the firm has ranked the top 20 global cities where billionaires live, down to how many of them reside in each city.

We were surprised that there were only 70 in NYC, but it still tops the list, with Moscow, London and Hong Kong following in that order.

Check out the table below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.