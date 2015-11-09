These 20 cities are a paradise for computer programmers who want to be their own boss

One of the attractive things about being a computer programmer is the increasing ability to work for yourself and from anywhere in the world.

Choosing which city you settle down in as a developer isn’t simply about being close to Silicon Valley anymore. Not only are there tech companies all over the country, but there is also the option of working remotely.

Payable, a startup which helps companies pay contractors, crunched the numbers and came up with a ranking of the best cities in the US to be a self-employed programmer. They looked at factors like living cost, health insurance, average salary, and what percentage of programmers were self-employed.

Some of the cities they found aren’t surprising. Cities like San Jose, Sacramento, and Oakland are within striking distance of San Francisco. But other top-ranked ones ending up being spread out over the middle of the country, away from the concentrations of tech power.

Here are the top 20 cities in the US to be a freelance software or web developer:

