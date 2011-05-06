Here Are Top 18 Richest Media Companies In America

Joseph Alexiou
disney mickey broom tbi

Today Fortune magazine released its annual list of the 500 largest corporations in the United States — of this list, 18 of these corporations are media companies.

Ranking them in order from largest to smallest, we’ve compiled a list of all of the biggest media companies in America.

The format, we present each company is broken down as follows:

Fortune 500 ranking number, followed by name, Revenue (in millions of dollars) and profit (also in millions). There some interesting facts embedded here: for example, that New Corp had a higher revenue than Google, but less profit.

#18 Washington Post

Fortune ranking: 470

Revenue: $4,817.10

Profit: $278.10

#17 Live Nation Entertainment

Fortune ranking: 444

Revenue: $5,063.70

Profit: -$228.40

#16 CC Media Holdings

Fortune ranking: 391

Revenue: $5,865.70

Profit: -$479.10

#15 Virgin Media

Fortune ranking: 374

Revenue: $6,138.20

Profit: -$218.30

#14 Yahoo

Fortune ranking: 365

Revenue: $6,324.70

Profit: $1,231.70

#13 Cablevision Systems

Fortune ranking: 321

Revenue: $7,362.90

Profit: $360.90

#12 Liberty Media Revenue: $10,982.00 Profit: $1,892.00

Fortune ranking: 224

Revenue: $10,982.00

Profit: $10,982.00

#11 DISH Network

Fortune ranking: 193

Revenue: $12,640.70

Profit: $984.70

#10 Viacom

Fortune ranking: 180

Revenue: $13,497.00

Profit: $1,548.00

#9 CBS

Fortune ranking: 174

Revenue: $14,059.80

Profit: $724.20

#8 Time Warner Cable

Fortune ranking: 137

Revenue: $18,868.00

Profit: $1,308.00

#7 Google

Fortune ranking: 92

Revenue: $29,321

Profit: $8,505

#6 News Corp. Revenue: $32,778 Profit: $2,539

Fortune ranking: 83

Revenue: $32,778

Profit: $2,539

#5 Amazon.com

Fortune ranking: 78

Revenue: $34,204.00

Profit: $1,152

#4 Comcast

Fortune ranking: 66

Revenue: $37,937

Profit: $3,635

#3 Walt Disney

Fortune ranking: 65

Revenue: $38,063.00

Profit: $3,963.00

#2 Apple

Fortune ranking: 35

Revenue: $65,225.00

Profit: $14,013.00

#1 General Electric

Fortune ranking: 6

Revenue: $151,628

Profit: $11,644

Now see which newspapers will be around in 10 years >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.