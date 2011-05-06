Here Are Top 18 Richest Media Companies In America

Today Fortune magazine released its annual list of the 500 largest corporations in the United States — of this list, 18 of these corporations are media companies.
Ranking them in order from largest to smallest, we’ve compiled a list of all of the biggest media companies in America.
The format, we present each company is broken down as follows:
Fortune 500 ranking number, followed by name, Revenue (in millions of dollars) and profit (also in millions). There some interesting facts embedded here: for example, that New Corp had a higher revenue than Google, but less profit.
Fortune ranking: 470
Revenue: $4,817.10
Profit: $278.10
Fortune ranking: 444
Revenue: $5,063.70
Profit: -$228.40
Fortune ranking: 391
Revenue: $5,865.70
Profit: -$479.10
Fortune ranking: 374
Revenue: $6,138.20
Profit: -$218.30
Fortune ranking: 365
Revenue: $6,324.70
Profit: $1,231.70
Fortune ranking: 321
Revenue: $7,362.90
Profit: $360.90
Fortune ranking: 224
Revenue: $10,982.00
Profit: $10,982.00
Fortune ranking: 193
Revenue: $12,640.70
Profit: $984.70
Fortune ranking: 180
Revenue: $13,497.00
Profit: $1,548.00
Fortune ranking: 174
Revenue: $14,059.80
Profit: $724.20
Fortune ranking: 137
Revenue: $18,868.00
Profit: $1,308.00
Fortune ranking: 92
Revenue: $29,321
Profit: $8,505
Fortune ranking: 83
Revenue: $32,778
Profit: $2,539
Fortune ranking: 78
Revenue: $34,204.00
Profit: $1,152
Fortune ranking: 66
Revenue: $37,937
Profit: $3,635
Fortune ranking: 65
Revenue: $38,063.00
Profit: $3,963.00
Fortune ranking: 35
Revenue: $65,225.00
Profit: $14,013.00
Fortune ranking: 6
Revenue: $151,628
Profit: $11,644
