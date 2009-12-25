F To A: Grading The Biggest Sports Contracts Of The Decade

Sports stars were worth more in the aughts than any other decade.

Why?

For one thing, athletes performed better than ever.

Thanks to advances in equipment and training (if not steroids), athletes like Michael Phelps broke many world records, and others like Roger Federer and Lebron James probably played better than John McEnroe and Larry Bird.

But more significantly, professional sports became a bigger, more valuable industry than ever.

Without going into esoteric economic calculations, we estimate that some of these athletes were actually worth such massive salaries, which dwarf even CEO salaries.

Due to injuries, declining performance, or scandal, others simply were not.

Most of the highest contracts were signed in the U.S. and most are for baseball players. Most of those were paid by the New York Yankees. Athletes from F1 Racing, the NBA, and the NFL make the rest.

(Sorry, Tiger fans — we didn’t count ad contracts or event winnings, which represent most of the money earned by golfers, tennis players, and other non-team athletes.)

Michael Vick

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Year: 2004

Contract: $130 million for 10 years (#13)

Worth it? No. When Vick went to jail on federal dog-fighting charges in 2007, the Falcons lost their franchise player and lots of money. The team was unable to recover most of the $37 million signing bonus paid to the quarterback, and they paid another $7 million for the right to cancel his contract, according to ESPN.com.

Grade: F

Alex Rodriguez

Team: Texas Rangers

Year: 2001

Contract: $252 million for 10 years (#2)

Worth it? No. The perennial all-star couldn't do a thing for his new team, which finished last place in their division from 2000 to 2004. The Rangers sent A-Rod to the Yankees in 2004, but unfortunately his contract could not be offloaded so easily — the Rangers ended up paying around $140 million for three years of play, according to ESPN.com.

Grade: D

Alfonso Soriano

Team: Chicago Cubs

Year: 2006

Contract: $136 million for eight years (#12)

Worth it? No. Since 2006, Soriano has suffered injuries and declining averages in runs and hits. If this continues, speculates one blogger, he will become the worst free agent signing in Cubs history.

Grade: D+

Jermaine O'Neal

Team: Indiana Pacers

Year: 2003

Contract: $126 million for seven years (#14)

Worth it?: Maybe. O'Neal wrapped up several All-Star selections, but the team accomplished little beyond a few playoff berths and a notorious brawl with the Detroit Pistons. The centre and his intact contract were transferred to the Toronto Raptors in 2008 and the Miami Heat in 2009.

Grade: C+

Alex Rodriguez

Team: New York Yankees

Year: 2008

Contract: $275 million for 10 years (#1)

Worth it? No. On the plus side, A-Rod helped the Yankees win a World Series in 2009. On the minus side, he has always been something of a jerk in the locker room — according to former manager Joe Torre's book — and he was scandalized for steroid use. Moreover, the Yankees signed him to a 10-year contract when he was 33.

Grade: C+

Todd Helton

Team: Colorado Rockies

Year: 2001

Contract: $152 million for nine years (#9)

Worth it? Maybe. The problems with signing a 27-year-old to a nine year contract should be obvious. The five-time All-Star began a steady decline in statistics and health around 2005, according to ESPN.com.

Grade: B-

Kimi Raikonnen

Team: Ferrari

Year: 2007

Contract: est. $153 million for three years (#7)

Worth it? Maybe. Michael Schumacher's replacement won the F1 title in 2007, but he earned third place in 2008 and tenth place in 2009. That's a disappointment for the highest paid driver in the world.

Grade: B

Miguel Cabrera

Team: Detroit Tigers

Year: 2008

Contract: $152 million for eight years (#8)

Worth it? Maybe. Cabrera earned an AL home run title in 2008 and generally impressive averages. The only blights to his record, according to The Detroit News, were a drunken incident incident during the 2009 playoff season and the awkward size of his contract during the recent apocalypse in Detroit.

Grade: B

Johan Santana

Team: New York Mets

Year: 2008

Contract: $138 million for six years (#10)

Worth it? Maybe. Sporting News called Santana the third best player in the league in 2009. However, the pitcher sat out most of the season with an elbow injury, and the Mets were simply awful.

Grade: B

CC Sabathia

Team: New York Yankees

Year: 2009

Contract: $161 million for seven years (#5)

Worth it? Maybe. While the Yankees payroll went from ridiculous to insane in 2009, the team managed to win its first World Series title in eight years. Pitcher Sabathia did exactly what he was supposed to in his first season. But the 29-year-old has to justify his salary for six more years.

Grade: B+

Mark Teixeira

Team: New York Yankees

Year: 2009

Contract: $180 million for eight years (#4)

Worth it? Maybe. Teixeira had an impressive season, leading the American League in home runs and RBIs. But like the Yankees' other 2009 acquisition, CC Sabathia, the 29-year-old Teixeira may be past his prime for much of his huge contract.

Grade: B+

Derek Jeter

Team: New York Yankees

Year: 2001

Contract: $189 million for 10 years (#3)

Worth it? Yes. It's possible to look over the eight-year title drought that followed Jeter's big contract, if you remember that Jeter was one of the only likeable and non-scandalized Yankees during this period. Jeter also played well throughout, earning an All-Star selection in seven of nine contract years.

Grade: A-

Manny Ramirez

Team: Boston Red Sox

Year: 2001

Contract: $160 million for eight years (#6)

Worth it? Yes. Despite weird, stubborn, and sometimes obnoxious behaviour — which led to a trade in 2008 — Manny played a big part in Boston's World Series titles in 2004 and 2007. Winning those titles and breaking the 86-year drought was worth any price for fans.

Grade: A-

Kobe Bryant

Team: Los Angeles Lakers

Year: 2004

Contract: $136 million for seven years (#11)

Worth it? Yes. Despite the lucrative contract, 2004 was a low period for Kobe. He was facing trial for sexual assault and rumours that he had chased Shaquille O'Neal and Phil Jackson off the Lakers, according to ESPN.com. Since then he has earned an MVP award, another championship ring, and has enjoyed a vastly improved public image.

Grade: A

The Full List

1. Alex Rodriguez — $275 million for 10 years

2. Alex Rodriguez — $252 million for 10 years

3. Derek Jeter — $189 million for 10 years

4. Mark Teixeira — $180 million for eight years

5. CC Sabathia — $161 million for seven years

6. Manny Ramirez — $160 million for eight years

7. Kimi Raikonnen — est. $153 million for three years

8. Miguel Cabrera — $152 million for eight years

9. Todd Helton — $152 million for nine years

10. Johan Santana — $138 million for six years

11. Kobe Bryant — $136 million for seven years

12. Alfonso Soriano — $136 million for eight years

13. Michael Vick — $130 million for 10 years

14. Jermaine O'Neal — $126 million for seven years

