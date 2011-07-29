Top 15 Most Fantastic Arrests Of The NFL Offseason

LEGEDU NAANEE (WR/SAN DIEGO)

Primary Charge: Public intoxication

Date: February 12



“Legedu” is the Nigerian word for “boss”, which implies that he would be quite controlling. Certainly he was shortly before Valentine’s Day, when Naanee refused to turn around when he was headed in the direction of an active crime scene in Indianapolis. Naanee began to curse the police, and the cops noticed the wideout smelled of alcohol. Naanee, after being told he was under arrest, tried to pull away, where he was pepper sprayed and handcuffed.

Adding to the charming nature of the incident, Naanee told the cops he was going to sue them, using the whole “Do you know who I am?” schtick. Several weeks later, Naanee, a restricted free agent heading into the lockout plagued summer, was not tendered a contract by the Chargers.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.