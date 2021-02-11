These were the top 15 highest-earning hedge funders in 2020

Business Insider/ Mike Nudelman

Hedge funds raked in big profits in 2020 amid a historically volatile market landscape.

The leaders of 15 hedge funds earned a combined $US23 billion last year, according to a Bloomberg report.

Listed below are the top 15 earning hedge fund managers of 2020, according to Bloomberg.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented a volatile environment for the stock market in 2020, offering prime conditions for well-positioned hedge fund managers to rake in big gains.

The top 15 best-earning hedge fund managers made a combined $US23.2 billion in 2020, according to a report from Bloomberg. The earnings came from a mix of fund performance fees and gains on personal investment in the fund.

The list includes familiar names like Bill Ackman and Steve Cohen, as well as Gabe Plotkin of Melvin Capital, which lost 53% in January after it was caught on the wrong side of the GameStop short-squeeze.

These were the top-15 earning hedge fund managers in 2020, according to Bloomberg.

15. Gabe Plotkin

Hedge Fund: Melvin Capital Earnings: $US846 million Fund Return: 53%

14. David Shaw

Hedge Fund: D.E. Shaw Earnings: $US856 million Fund Return: 19%

13. Andreas Halvorsen

Hedge Fund: Viking Earnings: $US923 million Fund Return: 27%

12. Joe Edelman

Hedge Fund: Perceptive Earnings: $US969 million Fund Return: 29%

11. Chris Hohn

Hedge Fund: TCIEarnings: $US1.0 billion Fund Return: 14%

10. Dan Sundheim

Hedge Fund: D1Earnings: $US1.1 billion Fund Return: 54%

9. Bill Ackman

Hedge Fund: Pershing Square Earnings: $US1.3 billion Fund Return: 70%

8. Jeff Talpins

Hedge Fund: Element Earnings: $US1.3 billion Fund Return: 19%

7. Steve Cohen

Hedge Fund: Point72Earnings: $US1.6 billion Fund Return: 17%

6. Philippe Laffont

Hedge Fund: Coatue Earnings: $US1.7 billion Fund Return: 65%

5. Ken Griffin

Hedge Fund: Citadel Earnings: $US1.8 billion Fund Return: 24%

4. Stephen Mandel

Hedge Fund: Lone Pine Earnings: $US1.8 billion Fund Return: 23%

3. Izzy Englander

Hedge Fund: Millenium Earnings: $US2.2 billion Fund Return: 26%

2. Jim Simons

Hedge Fund: Renaissance Earnings: $US2.6 billion Fund Return: 76%

1. Chase Coleman

Hedge Fund: Tiger Global Earnings: $US3.0 billion Fund Return: 48%

*The income estimates are based on performance of each firm’s major funds, SEC filings, and Bloomberg reporting.

