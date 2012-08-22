The 15 Biggest Knockouts At This Year's Pebble Beach Car Auctions

The 1953 Jaguar C-Type

Photo: Courtesy of Gooding & Co

Every year since 1950, lovers of luxury cars have flocked to Monterey, California for the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Over a long weekend, the rich and famous throw around millions of dollars as they build their classic car collections.The five biggest auctions raked in $260.3 million this year, an all-time record that blew 2011’s total of $197.5 million out of the water, according to CNBC.



Last month, we looked at the 15 best automobiles going on sale. Now it’s time to see how they stacked up on the auction block.

A 1960 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider sold for $11.3 million Why it's awesome: This classic Ferrari, the most expensive car sold over the weekend, is one of only nine of its kind. It took first in class as the 1994 Falcon Club of America Nationals, and was restored with new disc brakes and covered headlights. Sold by: Gooding & Co., for the Sherman M. Wolf Collection A 1968 Ford GT40 sold for $11 million Why it's awesome: Since Steve McQueen used this GT40 as the camera car to film the classic racing film Le Mans, it makes sense that the GT40 just became the most expensive American car ever sold at auction. After being removed to fit a camera, its roof has been restored. Sold by: RM Auctions A 1938 Horch 853A Special Roadster sold for $5.2 million Why it's awesome: Predicted to sell for $6-8 million, this 74-year-old Horch is the most expensive of its kind ever sold. A Pebble Beach Best in Show winner, only five of its kind were ever built. Sold by: RM Auctions, from the Collection of Joseph & Margie Cassini A 1955 Maserati A6G/2000 Berlinetta sold for $1.65 million Why it's awesome: As a Paris show car, this classic Italian sports car won Best in Class and Grand Prix at Salon Privé. Sold by: Gooding & Co., from the Jay Kay Collection A 1908 Simplex 50 Speedcar Roadster sold for $1.9 million Why it's awesome: This 1908 Speedcar can't keep up with today's sports cars, but it is the oldest Simplex known to exist. Sold by: Mecum Auctions An Aston Martin DB3S sold for $3.7 million Why it's awesome: The DB3S didn't win Le Mans in 1953, but it won every other race it entered that year. This bright orange Aston Martin was handcrafted by Dutch driver Hans Davids, and has its original chassis, numbered engine, and body work. Sold by: RM Auctions A 1956 Ferrari 250 GT LWB Berlinetta 'Tour de France' sold for $6.7 million Why it's awesome: Only nine of this Ferrari were ever built, and this example was featured in 1968's 'The Love Bug.' It received a class award at the 2011 Quail Motorsports Gathering, and is unofficially named for the 3,600 mile competition it won in 1956. Sold by: RM Auctions Why it's awesome: The only remaining example of its kind, this 4 1/2 liter 'Bobtail' raced Le Mans as a factory entry twice. Recently restored, it's proof that Bentley has been turning out exceptional cars for more than 80 years. Sold by: Gooding & Co. A 1966 Ford GT40 sold for $2.2 million Why it's awesome: This Ford GT40 may not have been used by Steve McQueen, but its history is still impressive. It was raced in three countries on two continents, then was fully restored after its interior was burned in a fire. Sold by: Bonhams, from the Tom Armstrong Collection A 1974 Porsche 911 RSR IROC sold for $875,000 Why it's awesome: The 1974 version of one of the greatest cars ever made, this Porsche 911 had F1 and Indy star Emerson Fittipaldi at the wheel in the first International Race of Champions (IROC). One of 15 ever built, it's just undergone a three-year restoration. Sold by: Mecum Auctions A 2001 Bentley Speed 8 Le Mans Prototype Racing Car sold for $2.5 million Why it's awesome: Not your typical Bentley (and a far cry from the 1928 'Bobtail'), this prototype took third place at Le Mans in 2001, putting the luxury automaker on the podium for the first time in 72 years. Its racing career lasted until 2007. Sold by: RM Auctions A 1953 Jaguar C-Type sold for $3.7 million Why it's awesome: The 'C' in C-Type stands for 'competition,' and that's what this sports car, built from 1951-1953, did best. The C-Type won Le Mans twice. This example is one of 52 ever built. Sold by: Gooding & Co. A 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing sold for $1.1 million Why it's awesome: With 215 BHP at 6,500 RPM, as well as its iconic gullwing doors, this Mercedes-Benz SL fetched a good chunk more than the $600,000-$750,000 it was estimated at. It even came with a two-piece luggage set. Sold by: Gooding & Co. A 1972 Porsche L&M 917/10 Spyder sold for $5.5 million Why it's awesome: With a front resembling a dust pan, this topless Porsche 917 doesn't belong on the street, but it's thrived on the track. In the 1972 Canadian-American Challenge Cup, it dominated by winning five of nine races, then took second overall in the 1973 series. Sold by: Mecum Auctions A 1960 Porsche RS60 Spyder sold for $3.5 million Why it's awesome: Only 14 RS60 Spyder's were built for consumers. The Spyder had 12 class wins in just four racing seasons, so it's no shock it pulled in half a million more dollars than its estimated price. Sold by: Gooding & Co. Now check out the scene at Pebble Beach car week WELCOME TO THE QUAIL 2011: Pebble Beach Car Week's Most Exclusive Event >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.