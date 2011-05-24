Top 15 Best Macho Man Randy Savage Matches

Like all of you, I was shocked and saddened by the death of Macho Man Randy Savage this past Friday. Randy Savage will forever be remembered as one of the most unique, charismatic, hard-working, and recognisable stars in the history of professional wrestling.



It is his one-of-a-kind style, mixing elements of brawling, high-speed strikes, and subtle storytelling, that was responsible for creating the physical side of his stardom, as well as providing millions of fans with indelible images of artistry and mayhem.

If you haven’t been fortunate enough to see Savage go to work, then I suggest reading this list of his fifteen greatest matches ever, or, at least, what I feel are his finest performances. In my eyes, this would classify as “the essential Macho Man”.

Ooooooh yeah.

15. Macho Man Randy Savage vs. Ted DiBiase (WrestleMania IV, March 27, 1988 – Atlantic City, NJ)

Not a GREAT match, but an important one. Savage had worked three matches earlier that night, and DiBiase had fought in two. With the vacant WWF World Heavyweight Title at stake, both men fought feverishly in the finals of a one night tournament.

