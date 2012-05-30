The Top 13 Free Android Apps You Have To Install

Photo: Steve Kovach / Business Insider
Today is the international launch of Samsung‘s highly anticipated Galaxy S III and there are many other Android phone releases on the horizon.We know Android fans are stoked for these and thought it was relevant to put together a list of some free Android apps that you have to check out first.
The highly popular social photo sharing app that everyone loves. You need to try this if you haven't yet.
It's simple. Take a photo, add a cool filter, share with friends.
Having access to millions of books and magazines is an incredible resource. Amazon has worked hard to make sure that their digital bookstore is the best, fill up your virtual shelves with this versatile app.
Never miss an important text with this popular SMS app.
You can view and reply all from a single pop-up menu so you get your messages as soon as they arrive. You also have the option of customising vibrate patters, LED lights, and more
Flash...How can you not install this app that gives you access to almost all of the web's video content. Apple won't let its iPhone users take advantage of this web standard format, take advantage of it with your Android phone.
Use this app to keep in touch with all of your social networks not only is this an awesome Twitter client but you can also check track your Foursquare and Facebook activity all in one place.
Watch thousands of movies and TV shows on the go. Netflix...for Android, works the same as it does for every other platform the only catch is to just make sure it's available for your particular device.
*Netflix account required.
Use MP3 ringtone maker to have easy access to popular ringtones and sounds. All of the ringtones and sounds are available for free and you can even create your own ringtones from sounds on your device.
The thing about batteries is that they never last long enough. This is a problem on any smartphone. Use this app to make sure that you are maximizing your time unplugged.
This awesome app was made by the fine folks at Google. It lets you search for things on your phone by drawing letters on the screen.
Audiogalaxy allows you to share your music from your computer to your phone through the cloud. In addition, the service also gives you access to Internet Radio. Check out more directly at the Audiogalaxy site.
Launcher Pro lets you to change the theme of your Android Phone giving you customisation options over the skin and the feel of the icons. You can pretty much make the phone look like whatever you choose and have options in 2-D or 3-D.
Improve your texting speed by seconds with this innovative way to type. Just swipe across the screen to build words, not only does this app look good its super simple to use.
What would our list be without one game? Pass the time playing virtual ping pong against the computer. This game is face paced with 30 levels and 3 difficulty settings.
