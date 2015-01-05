11 Mind-Blowing Physics Discoveries Made In 2014

Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer installed on a starboard truss of the International Space Station.

Although dark matter -- the mysterious substance that makes up most of the matter in the universe, but is seemingly undetectable to us here on Earth -- is still shrouded in mystery, two important discoveries in 2014 shed the first rays of light on this elusive material.

Dark matter makes up 26.8% of our universe, and to know so little about such a large portion of the cosmos is why these studies to better understand this elusive material are so important.

In September 2014, scientists published, in the journal Physical Review Letters, an unusual measurement from the space-based detector called the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS). The detector measured an unexpected excess of positrons -- the antiparticle to electrons -- inside of high-energy radiation from space called cosmic rays. One explanation for this excess is the decay of dark matter.

Then, a few months later, a team of scientists discovered another possible source of dark matter. Using the European Space Agency's XMM-Newton spacecraft and NASA's space-based Chandra X-ray Observatory, two groups of scientists measured a surprising spike in X-ray emissions that were coming from the Andromeda galaxy and the Perseus galaxy cluster. No known particle can explain this spike, leading the scientists to suspect more mysterious causes, one being dark matter, which they report in the journal Physical Review Letters.

Despite neither of these surprising measurements actually confirming the detection of dark matter, they are an important step in nailing down, once and for all, what our universe is made of.