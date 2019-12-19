The decade's best stocks ranged from streaming giants to freight companies. Here are the 11 best performing equities of the 2010s.

Scott Olson/Getty Traders in the S&P 500 stock index futures pit at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange are showered in confetti December 31, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. Traders and clerks traditionally toss the confetti at the closing bell to signify the end of the trading year

The last 10 years saw the US economic expansion become the longest in history, but some stocks surged far higher than the S&P 500 index through the 2010s.

While tech firms took the spotlight for their rapid growth and cultural impact, some of the decade’s best performing equities operate in far older industries.

Here are the 11 best performing S&P 500 stocks over the last decade, ranked in ascending order.

The past decade saw the US economic expansion become the longest in history, but a handful of stocks outperformed the S&P 500 index more than ten times over.

The key index is up roughly 183% in the decade-to-date, rising steadily amid geopolitical uncertainties, a continued economic shift away from manufacturing, and worries around whether the bull market could last.

While tech companies took centre stage through the 2010s for their rapid growth and cultural impact, some of the best performing stocks in the period operate in far older industries.

Here are the 11 best performing S&P 500 stocks of the 2010s, ranked in ascending order.

11. Amazon

Ten-year performance: 1,227%

Current market cap: $US887 billion

10. Old Dominion Freight Line

Ten-year performance: 1,264%

Current market cap: $US15 billion

9. Ulta Beauty

Ten-year performance: 1,304%

Current market cap: $US15 billion

8. Align Technology

Ten-year performance: 1,398%

Current market cap: $US21 billion

7. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Ten-year performance: 1,428%

Current market cap: $US40 billion

6. Advanced Micro Devices

Ten-year performance: 1,496%

Current market cap: $US48 billion

5. United Rentals

Ten-year performance: 1,578%

Current market cap: $US12 billion

4. Broadcom

Ten-year performance: 1,670%

Current market cap: $US124 billion

3. Abiomed

Ten-year performance: 1,930%

Current market cap: $US8 billion

2. MarketAxess

Ten-year performance: 2,580%

Current market cap: $US14 billion

1. Netflix

Ten-year performance: 3,914%

Current market cap: $US139 billion



