The decade's best stocks ranged from streaming giants to freight companies. Here are the 11 best performing equities of the 2010s.

- The last 10 years saw the US economic expansion become the longest in history, but some stocks surged far higher than the S&P 500 index through the 2010s.
- While tech firms took the spotlight for their rapid growth and cultural impact, some of the decade’s best performing equities operate in far older industries.
- Here are the 11 best performing S&P 500 stocks over the last decade, ranked in ascending order.
11. Amazon
Ten-year performance: 1,227%
Current market cap: $US887 billion
10. Old Dominion Freight Line
Ten-year performance: 1,264%
Current market cap: $US15 billion
9. Ulta Beauty
Ten-year performance: 1,304%
Current market cap: $US15 billion
8. Align Technology
Ten-year performance: 1,398%
Current market cap: $US21 billion
7. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Ten-year performance: 1,428%
Current market cap: $US40 billion
6. Advanced Micro Devices
Ten-year performance: 1,496%
Current market cap: $US48 billion
5. United Rentals
Ten-year performance: 1,578%
Current market cap: $US12 billion
4. Broadcom
Ten-year performance: 1,670%
Current market cap: $US124 billion
3. Abiomed
Ten-year performance: 1,930%
Current market cap: $US8 billion
2. MarketAxess
Ten-year performance: 2,580%
Current market cap: $US14 billion
1. Netflix
Ten-year performance: 3,914%
Current market cap: $US139 billion
