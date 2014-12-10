The Top 10 YouTube Videos Of The Year

Google just released its list of the top 10 YouTube videos of the year, highlighting the clips that got the most views, shares, comments, and likes.

The ranked selection spans from TV show clips to well-thought out pranks.

10. The video '10 Hours Of Walking In NYC As A Woman' got people talking about street harassment

(video provider='youtube' id='b1XGPvbWn0A' size='xlarge' align='center')

9. 'Goku vs. Superman' is a particularly hilarious episode of Epic Rap Battles Of History

(video provider='youtube' id='0MW9Nrg_kZU' size='xlarge' align='center')

8. Watch people freak out over this terrifying animatronic newborn in 'Devil Baby Attack'

(video provider='youtube' id='PUKMUZ4tlJg' size='xlarge' align='center')

7. Budweiser's cute Super Bowl commercial 'Puppy Love' went viral

(video provider='youtube' id='uQB7QRyF4p4' size='xlarge' align='center')

6. Two boys melt hearts as they rap about bullying In 'Bars & Melody - Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer Act' from Britain's Got Talent

(video provider='youtube' id='g3Rf5qDuq7M' size='xlarge' align='center')

5. The 'iPhone 6 Plus Bend Test' sparked the #bendgate controversy

(video provider='youtube' id='znK652H6yQM' size='xlarge' align='center')

4. A nun nails Alicia Keys 'No One' and shocks judges in this clip from 'The Voice' Italy

(video provider='youtube' id='TpaQYSd75Ak' size='xlarge' align='center')

3. 20 strangers lock lips for the first time in this awkward-then-adorable 'First Kiss' video

(video provider='youtube' id='IpbDHxCV29A' size='xlarge' align='center')

2. The video 'Winner Stays' from Nike tapped into our World Cup obsession

(video provider='youtube' id='3XviR7esUvo' size='xlarge' align='center')

1. A pup dressed up as a spider sends people screaming in 'Mutant Giant Spider Dog'

(video provider='youtube' id='YoB8t0B4jx4' size='xlarge' align='center')

