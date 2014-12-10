Google just released its list of the top 10 YouTube videos of the year, highlighting the clips that got the most views, shares, comments, and likes.
The ranked selection spans from TV show clips to well-thought out pranks.
(video provider='youtube' id='b1XGPvbWn0A' size='xlarge' align='center')
(video provider='youtube' id='0MW9Nrg_kZU' size='xlarge' align='center')
(video provider='youtube' id='PUKMUZ4tlJg' size='xlarge' align='center')
(video provider='youtube' id='uQB7QRyF4p4' size='xlarge' align='center')
6. Two boys melt hearts as they rap about bullying In 'Bars & Melody - Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer Act' from Britain's Got Talent
(video provider='youtube' id='g3Rf5qDuq7M' size='xlarge' align='center')
(video provider='youtube' id='znK652H6yQM' size='xlarge' align='center')
(video provider='youtube' id='TpaQYSd75Ak' size='xlarge' align='center')
(video provider='youtube' id='IpbDHxCV29A' size='xlarge' align='center')
(video provider='youtube' id='3XviR7esUvo' size='xlarge' align='center')
(video provider='youtube' id='YoB8t0B4jx4' size='xlarge' align='center')
