These were the 10 worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 in 2021

- Despite the S&P 500’s 2021 gain of about 30%, there were plenty of member stocks that lost money for investors.
- Low interest rates and a growing economy weren’t enough to boost the 70 S&P 500 stocks that generated negative returns in 2021.
- These were the 10 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks in 2021, according to data from Koyfin.
- Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.
With the S&P 500 on track to generate a total return of more than 30%, 2021 has been a strong year for investors.
Historically low interest rates, a continued economic expansion, and record earnings helped drive most S&P 500 stocks into positive territory, with some of the top performing stocks jumping as much as 200%.
But there were still about 70 stocks within the popular index that generated negative returns in 2021, including casino stocks and high-fliers from 2020 that have since consolidated their gains.
These were the top 10 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks in 2021, according to data from Koyfin, and based on December 28 closing prices.
10. Fidelity National Information Services
Ticker: FIS
Market Capitalization: $66.6 billion
2021 Performance: -21.7%
9. Wynn Resorts
Ticker: WYNN
Market Capitalization: $10.0 billion
2021 Performance: -23.3%
8. IPG Photonics
Ticker: IPGP
Market Capitalization: $9.1 billion
2021 Performance: -23.7%
7. Citrix Systems
Ticker: CTXS
Market Capitalization: $12.0 billion
2021 Performance: -25.0%
6. Viatris
Ticker: VTRS
Market Capitalization: $16.5 billion
2021 Performance: -25.6%
5. MarketAxess
Ticker: MKTX
Market Capitalization: $15.8 billion
2021 Performance: -26.9%
4. Activision Blizzard
Ticker: ATVI
Market Capitalization: $51.8 billion
2021 Performance: -28.0%
3. Las Vegas Sands
Ticker: LVS
Market Capitalization: $28.8 billion
2021 Performance: -36.6%
2. Global Payments
Ticker: GPN
Market Capitalization: $39.2 billion
2021 Performance: -36.9%
1. Penn National Gaming
Ticker: PENN
Market Capitalization: $8.4 billion
2021 Performance: -42.9%