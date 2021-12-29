These were the 10 worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 in 2021

Despite the S&P 500’s 2021 gain of about 30%, there were plenty of member stocks that lost money for investors.

Low interest rates and a growing economy weren’t enough to boost the 70 S&P 500 stocks that generated negative returns in 2021.

These were the 10 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks in 2021, according to data from Koyfin.

With the S&P 500 on track to generate a total return of more than 30%, 2021 has been a strong year for investors.

Historically low interest rates, a continued economic expansion, and record earnings helped drive most S&P 500 stocks into positive territory, with some of the top performing stocks jumping as much as 200%.

But there were still about 70 stocks within the popular index that generated negative returns in 2021, including casino stocks and high-fliers from 2020 that have since consolidated their gains.

These were the top 10 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks in 2021, according to data from Koyfin, and based on December 28 closing prices.

10. Fidelity National Information Services

Ticker: FIS

Market Capitalization: $66.6 billion

2021 Performance: -21.7%

9. Wynn Resorts

Ticker: WYNN

Market Capitalization: $10.0 billion

2021 Performance: -23.3%

8. IPG Photonics

Ticker: IPGP

Market Capitalization: $9.1 billion

2021 Performance: -23.7%

7. Citrix Systems

Ticker: CTXS

Market Capitalization: $12.0 billion

2021 Performance: -25.0%

6. Viatris

Ticker: VTRS

Market Capitalization: $16.5 billion

2021 Performance: -25.6%

5. MarketAxess

Ticker: MKTX

Market Capitalization: $15.8 billion

2021 Performance: -26.9%

4. Activision Blizzard

Ticker: ATVI

Market Capitalization: $51.8 billion

2021 Performance: -28.0%

3. Las Vegas Sands

Ticker: LVS

Market Capitalization: $28.8 billion

2021 Performance: -36.6%

2. Global Payments

Ticker: GPN

Market Capitalization: $39.2 billion

2021 Performance: -36.9%

1. Penn National Gaming

Ticker: PENN

Market Capitalization: $8.4 billion

2021 Performance: -42.9%