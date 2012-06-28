GRUNT-O-METER! We Measured The Shrieks Of The Top 10 Players In Women's Tennis To See Who's The Loudest

Photo: AP

The people who oversee women’s tennis want to eliminate excessive grunting from its matches.The plan to reduce on-court grunts and shrieks consists of something called a “grunt-o-meter” – a hand-held device, which would measure how loud a player is grunting/shrieking.



A large majority of the top 10 women’s tennis players, such as Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams, are obvious culprits of extreme grunting and shrieking on the court, and Italian player Sara Errani is notable for her “Street Fighter”-style of grunting.

We put together video mashups of each top-10 player’s grunts and scored them on a scale of 1-10 on how loud and annoying their on-court shrieks are.

