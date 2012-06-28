US

GRUNT-O-METER! We Measured The Shrieks Of The Top 10 Players In Women's Tennis To See Who's The Loudest

William Wei
Maria Sharapova

Photo: AP

The people who oversee women’s tennis want to eliminate excessive grunting from its matches.The plan to reduce on-court grunts and shrieks consists of something called a “grunt-o-meter” – a hand-held device, which would measure how loud a player is grunting/shrieking.

A large majority of the top 10 women’s tennis players, such as Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams, are obvious culprits of extreme grunting and shrieking on the court, and Italian player Sara Errani is notable for her “Street Fighter”-style of grunting.

We put together video mashups of each top-10 player’s grunts and scored them on a scale of 1-10 on how loud and annoying their on-court shrieks are.

10. Petra Kvitova (Grunt-O-Meter Score 1): Kvitova lets her play do all the talking

8. Samantha Stosur (Grunt-O-Meter Score 3): Her quiet, short grunts are barely noticeable

7. Agnieszka Radwanska (Grunt-O-Meter Score 4): Her short grunts don't affect her matches either

6. Marion Bartoli (Grunt-O-Meter Score 5): She grunts often, but in very short bursts

5. Angelique Kerber (Grunt-O-Meter Score 8): Sounds like she's getting ready to throw up every time she grunts

4. Caroline Wozniacki (Grunt-O-Meter Score 8): Her unique two-part grunt sets her apart from the rest of the pack

3. Serena Williams (Grunt-O-Meter Score 10): Serena's patented grunts belong in the WWE

2. Victoria Azarenka (Grunt-O-Meter Score 10): Azarenka sounds like Ric Flair whenever she hits a tennis ball

1. Maria Sharapova (Grunt-O-Meter Score 11): When it comes to tennis and grunting, no one else comes close to Maria Sharapova

