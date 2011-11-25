Top 10 Ways to Shop at Work on Black Friday 2011

Black Friday 2011 is finally here however since it’s not a national holiday you can probably bet safely that employers will lose millions of dollars in “work” today due to the popularity of employees shopping online. Black Friday sales are estimated by some to reach between $800 million to $1 Billion this year and if someone did the maths this is probably close to the amount of wages lost paying people who are actually shopping for Black Friday deals at work rather than working. You have to love America!



How can you safely avoid your boss and shop Black Friday Deals at work?

There are no guaranteed solutions since every manager is different. Some pretend to work while others carry a whip but as a dedicated employee on Black Friday there are some ways to avoid or reduce the amount of spying eyes on your shopping addiction. Below are 10 tips to hide your Black Friday 2011 surfing online.

Of course, there is no guarantee you won’t get reprimanded.

Bring a Personal Laptop to work. Many companies have network administrators who can track your surfing habits so try to avoid any internet connection provided by your employer. Schedule an important meeting offsite with a NEW client. Make sure to mention this could be the big one, just don’t mention anything about a big sale. Forward all calls to Voicemail and focus on navigating your favourite retailers website. Phone calls are really nothing more than a distraction on Black Friday especially when this may be your only chance to save $200 on a new computer. Bring some snacks to work. Everybody gets sidetracked when there are free doughnuts in the lunchroom. Call in sick. This is pure amateur style but it can work as long as you don’t end up shopping at the same stores other employees who called in “sick” happen to visit. Spark a conversation about holiday gifts with your boss. Pretend you need his or her advice on the best gift for a partner – you can always pretend you have one. Try to attract the personal side and maybe you both can shop together and bond. Note that this may backfire in the future, or even today. Pretend to not like Black Friday. If everybody thinks you are a Grinch for Black Friday nobody will likely assume you’re actually surfing Black Friday deals online. Go home for lunch. If you live close then run home and shop at lunchtime, you can always use the “my car broke down” excuse if you come back late. Start an office pool for who can find the best deal. Hey, if you can’t beat the system just have everybody join in.

And the most important rule (for PC users) is to always have 2 windows open. Your work window and your Black Friday shopping window. Remember that if you press the ALT + TAB buttons your screen will quickly change screens. Keep your fingers ready though so you can do a fast switch when you hear your boss coming close.

Black Friday 2011 is a day we should all embrace. Whether or not people can afford to shop it’s still a day when we all bond and start the holiday season.

Good Luck

