Top 10 Ways To Save Money With Your Smartphone

Coupons are an obvious way to save some cash, but you don't always have them with you. That's where coupon apps come in. They provide you with a large database of coupons for various stores so you always have them when you need them. There are tons of options, but Coupon Sherpa for iPhone and The Coupons for Android will get the job done. You may also want to download store-specific apps for access to exclusive deals.