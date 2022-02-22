Digital World Acquisition tops 10 most talked about stocks on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum

Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum entered the mainstream at the beginning of 2021 during the GameStop craze.

Driving stocks like GameStop and AMC, retail investors congregating on the subreddit are a force in the stock market.

These are the 10 most popular stocks WallStreetBets is talking about right now.

Following which stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets crowd is talking about paid off handsomely in 2021, as several have gone through epic rallies and heightened volatility.

From GameStop to AMC Entertainment, the more than 11 million-member forum has driven the conversation in so-called meme stocks that have exploded higher amid overwhelming demand from retail investors. The surge in stocks with shaky fundamentals has led to several hedge fund blowups that were caught on the opposite side of the trade betting against the company in question.

GameStop’s short-squeeze, driven in part by the WallStreetBets crowd, led to a more than 50% drawdown in multibillion-dollar hedge fund Melvin Capital. Meanwhile, the sharp rally in struggling movie theater chain AMC Entertainment caused billions of dollars in losses for short-sellers in May and June.

But since those short-squeezes caused destruction for some short sellers, shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment have fallen by about 60% from their record highs as investors begin to confront the fundamental backdrop behind the companies.

As traders look to replicate the success of WallStreetBets stocks, one data aggregator is compiling the most mentioned stocks on Reddit’s forum.

These are the top 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum is focused on right now, according to data compiled by SwaggyStocks. The list is based on mentions over the past 24 hours, and financial data is sourced from Koyfin.

10. Alibaba

Ticker: BABA

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 93

Market Capitalization: $306.7 billion

One-Week Performance: -5.7%

9. ContextLogic

Ticker: WISH

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 97

Market Capitalization: $1.3 billion

One-Week Performance: -18.1%

8. Advanced Micro Devices

Ticker: AMD

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 122

Market Capitalization: $139.5 billion

One-Week Performance: -6.3%

7. Nvidia

Ticker: NVDA

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 148

Market Capitalization: $588.9 billion

One-Week Performance: -10.8%

6. Palantir

Ticker: PLTR

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 159

Market Capitalization: $21.1 billion

One-Week Performance: -22.2%

5. GameStop

Ticker: GME

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 166

Market Capitalization: $9.2 billion

One-Week Performance: -3.7%

4. Apple

Ticker: AAPL

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 178

Market Capitalization: $2.68 trillion

One-Week Performance: -3.2%

3. Meta Platforms

Ticker: FB

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 214

Market Capitalization: $553.5 billion

One-Week Performance: -6.7%

2. Tesla

Ticker: TSLA

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 362

Market Capitalization: $867.1 billion

One-Week Performance: -4.3%

1. Digital World Acquisition

Ticker: DWAC

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 424

Market Capitalization: $2.5 billion

One-Week Performance: 12.3%

