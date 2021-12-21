These are the 10 most popular stocks on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum

- Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum entered the mainstream during the January GameStop craze.
- Driving stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, retail investors congregating on the subreddit are a force in the stock market.
- These are the 10 most popular stocks WallStreetBets is talking about right now.
Following which stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets crowd is talking about this year has paid off, as several have gone through epic rallies and seen heightened volatility.
From GameStop in January to AMC Entertainment in June, the more than 11 million-member forum has driven the conversation in so-called meme stocks that have exploded higher amid overwhelming demand from retail investors. The surge in stocks with shaky fundamentals has led to several hedge fund blowups that were caught on the opposite side of the trade betting against the company in question.
GameStop’s short-squeeze, in-part led by the WallStreetBets crowd, led to a more than 50% drawdown in multibillion-dollar hedge fund Melvin Capital. Meanwhile, the sharp rally in struggling movie theater chain AMC Entertainment caused billions of dollars in losses for short-sellers in May and June.
But since those short-squeezes caused destruction for some short sellers, shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment have fallen by about 60% from their record highs as investors begin to confront the fundamental backdrop behind the companies.
As traders look to replicate the success of WallStreetBets stocks, one data aggregator is compiling the most mentioned stocks on Reddit’s forum.
These are the top 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum is focused on right now, according to data compiled by SwaggyStocks. The list is based on mentions over the past 24 hours and financial data is sourced from Koyfin.
10. Palantir
Ticker: PLTR
WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 150
Market Capitalization: $37.9 billion
One-Week Performance: 1.4%
9. Microsoft
Ticker: MSFT
WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 152
Market Capitalization: $2.5 trillion
One-Week Performance: -0.2%
8. AMC Entertainment
Ticker: AMC
WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 172
Market Capitalization: $15.7 billion
One-Week Performance: 24.6%
7. Cassava Sciences
Ticker: SAVA
WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 183
Market Capitalization: $1.8 billion
One-Week Performance: -5.8%
6. BlackBerry
Ticker: BB
WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 193
Market Capitalization: $5.3 billion
One-Week Performance: 7.6%
5. GameStop
Ticker: GME
WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 196
Market Capitalization: $12.0 billion
One-Week Performance: 6.8%
4. Apple
Ticker: AAPL
WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 240
Market Capitalization: $2.83 trillion
One-Week Performance: -1.0%
3. Micron
Ticker: MU
WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 256
Market Capitalization: $101.4 billion
One-Week Performance: 8.9%
2. Nvidia
Ticker: NVDA
WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 300
Market Capitalization: $720.0 billion
One-Week Performance: 1.5%
1. Tesla
Ticker: TSLA
WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 580
Market Capitalization: $937.2 billion
One-Week Performance: -2.8%