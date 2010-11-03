US

The Top 10 Viral Videos Of October: Time Travel Beats Out The Rent Is Too Damn High Party

William Wei

YouTube star Ray William Johnson continued his dominance of the Internet in October. He holds seven spots on the top 100 most watched viral videos list – four of which are in the top 15.

However, time travel has easily become the hot topic of the month as one viral video swept the Internet and gave people hope to one day be able to turn back the clock.

From The Simpsons to “Chaplin’s Time traveller”, here are the top 10 viral videos of the month of October.

How The Videos Are Ranked

Music videos are not included in the rankings since the same names (Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, etc.) would take over the list.

TubeMogul compiles the data and the videos are ranked by total views for the month of October.

The Videos That Just Missed The Cut

15. Keep The Heat: Love The Way You Lie (Parody)

14. Ray William Johnson: Karate Expert!

13. Ray William Johnson: Go Supreme!!!1!

12. Pior Cobrança De Escanteio Da Historia Do Futebol Mundial

11. Ray William Johnson: Greatest Man On The Internet

10. Ray William Johnson: DEM0N PIZZA!

9. Key Of Awesome #27: Love the Way You Lie (Parody)

8. Sesame Street: Smell Like A Monster

7. The Rent Is Too Damn High Party's Jimmy McMillan at the NY Governor Debate

6. Busen-Wischer bei Schiri Bibiana Steinhaus (Hertha - Aachen)

5. Banksy Directs The Simpsons Intro

4. Keenan: DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love (Ft.PitBull)

3. Cataclysm Cinematic Intro (World Of Warcraft)

2. Cebu Pacific FAs Dancing

1. Chaplin's Time traveller

The Top 10 List INCLUDING Music Videos

Here's how the rankings would look if we did include music videos:

10. Don Omar - Danza Kuduro (ft. Lucenzo)

9. Eminem - No Love (ft. Lil Wayne)

8. Nelly - Just A Dream

7. Taio Cruz - Dynamite

6. Lady Gaga - Bad Romance

5. Justin Bieber - Somebody To Love (Remix ft. Usher)

4. Justin Bieber - Never Say Never (ft. Jaden Smith)

3. Eminem - Not Afraid

2. Justin Bieber - Baby (ft. Ludacris)

1. Eminem - Love The Way You Lie (ft. Rihanna)

