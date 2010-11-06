The Real Reason For Obama's Trip To India: The Sixth Biggest Arms Deal In U.S. History

Photo: wikimedia commons
President Obama is travelling to India this weekend to make a $5 billion sale for 10 of Boeing’s C-17 cargo planes. If India signs the contract, this would be the sixth biggest arms deal in U.S. history.This and the pending $60 billion deal with Saudi Arabia will certainly help to jump-start the economy, as they have for the past 50 years.
We’ve identified the biggest sales since 1973 with help from William Hartung at the Arms and Security Initiative at New America Foundation.
“There’s no question it’s big business,” he said. “But relative to the overall size of our economy and other things we export it’s not like these deals will make or break us.”
Price of deal: $2 billion
Year: 1973
(Inflation adjusted: $10.1 billion)
Items purchased: Hundreds of supersonic military aircraft and helicopters
Source: The Baltimore Sun
Price of deal: $2.12 billion
Year: 1975
(Inflation adjusted: $8.8 billion)
Items purchased: 348 F-16s
Source: The Chicago Tribune, F-16.net
Price of deal: $2.9 billion
Year: 2006
(Inflation adjusted: $3.2 billion)
Items purchased: 30 F-16s and related equipment
Source: Star-Telegram.com
Price of deal: $3.5 billion
Year: 2003
(Inflation adjusted: $4.2 billion)
Items purchased: 48 F-16 Fighting Falcon combat jets
Source: F-16.net
Price of deal: $5.1 billion
Year: 2006
(Inflation adjusted: $5.6 billion)
Items purchased: 18 odd F-16s, but a four-in-one package of aircraft, weapons and electronics
Source: Times of India
Price of deal: $6 billion
Year: 1992
(Inflation adjusted: $9.4 billion)
Items purchased: 150 F-16A/B aircraft (120 A-models and 30 B-models)
Source: F-16.net
Price of deal: $8.5 billion
Year: 1981
(Inflation adjusted: $21.3 billion)
Items purchased: --
Source: The LA Times
Price of deal: $9 billion
Year: 1992
(Inflation adjusted: $14 billion)
Items purchased: 72 F-15 planes
Source: Bloomberg
Price of deal: $10 billion
Year: 2009
(Inflation adjusted: $10.3 billion)
Items purchased: 126 multi-role fighters
Source: alarabiya.net
Price of deal: $60 billion
Year: 2010
Items purchased: Fighter jets, attack helicopters and other material
Source: AOL News
