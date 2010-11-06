The Real Reason For Obama's Trip To India: The Sixth Biggest Arms Deal In U.S. History

President Obama is travelling to India this weekend to make a $5 billion sale for 10 of Boeing’s C-17 cargo planes. If India signs the contract, this would be the sixth biggest arms deal in U.S. history.This and the pending $60 billion deal with Saudi Arabia will certainly help to jump-start the economy, as they have for the past 50 years.

We’ve identified the biggest sales since 1973 with help from William Hartung at the Arms and Security Initiative at New America Foundation.

“There’s no question it’s big business,” he said. “But relative to the overall size of our economy and other things we export it’s not like these deals will make or break us.”

#10 Aircrafts and helicopters to Iran

Price of deal: $2 billion

Year: 1973

(Inflation adjusted: $10.1 billion)

Items purchased: Hundreds of supersonic military aircraft and helicopters

Source: The Baltimore Sun

#9 F-16s to four NATO countries

Price of deal: $2.12 billion

Year: 1975

(Inflation adjusted: $8.8 billion)

Items purchased: 348 F-16s

Source: The Chicago Tribune, F-16.net

#8 Planes to Turkey

Price of deal: $2.9 billion

Year: 2006

(Inflation adjusted: $3.2 billion)

Items purchased: 30 F-16s and related equipment

Source: Star-Telegram.com

#7 Combat jets to Poland

Price of deal: $3.5 billion

Year: 2003

(Inflation adjusted: $4.2 billion)

Items purchased: 48 F-16 Fighting Falcon combat jets

Source: F-16.net

#6 F-16s, aircrafts, weapons and electronics to Pakistan

Price of deal: $5.1 billion

Year: 2006

(Inflation adjusted: $5.6 billion)

Items purchased: 18 odd F-16s, but a four-in-one package of aircraft, weapons and electronics

Source: Times of India

#5 More F-16s to Taiwan

Price of deal: $6 billion

Year: 1992

(Inflation adjusted: $9.4 billion)

Items purchased: 150 F-16A/B aircraft (120 A-models and 30 B-models)

Source: F-16.net

#4 Arms to Saudi Arabia

Price of deal: $8.5 billion

Year: 1981

(Inflation adjusted: $21.3 billion)

Items purchased: --

Source: The LA Times

#3 F-15s to Saudi Arabia

Price of deal: $9 billion

Year: 1992

(Inflation adjusted: $14 billion)

Items purchased: 72 F-15 planes

Source: Bloomberg

#9 Arms to India

Price of deal: $10 billion

Year: 2009

(Inflation adjusted: $10.3 billion)

Items purchased: 126 multi-role fighters

Source: alarabiya.net

#1 Jets, helicopters to Saudi Arabia

Price of deal: $60 billion

Year: 2010

Items purchased: Fighter jets, attack helicopters and other material

Source: AOL News

Unfortunately, we also spend money on war...

