Here are the 10 biggest private tech companies and how much they have raised

Yesterday, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said that he’s resisting pressure to go public, and said “give it a few years.”

But here’s a reminder of why people are thinking it might be time for Uber to pull the trigger. As this chart from Statista shows, it’s the largest venture-backed private tech company in the world, worth $US51 billion as of its last round, and it’s raised more than $US7.4 billion worth of funding.

