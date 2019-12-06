Here are top 10 YouTube videos in Australia in 2019 – and only two of them are from Aussie creators

The top trending videos on YouTube in Australia. Image: Screenshot, Vogue.

Google has unveiled the top 10 trending YouTube videos in Australia in 2019.

Taking the crown is Superwog’s video “Going to the gym” followed by James Charles’ “No more lies”.

All ten videos were viewed more than 393 million times globally.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Hit rewind.

Google revealed the list of top 10 trending YouTube videos in Australia in 2019, with Superwog topping list for their antics as they headed to the gym.

It comes with the release of YouTube’s 2019 #YouTubeRewind video, a look back on the most liked videos on the platform this year.

The top 10 trending videos in Australia were collectively viewed more than 393 million times globally, and the channels behind them have more than 190 million subscribers combined.

Google also released the top trending music videos by Australian artists, with Tones and I’s Dance Monkey music video taking out the top spot.

These are Australia’s top trending videos for 2019:

Going to the Gym – Superwog No More Lies – James Charles Make This Video The Most Liked Video on YouTube – MrBeast Conspiracy Theories with Shane Dawson How to Create Billie Eilish’s “bad guy” – SethEverman Gordon Ramsay Savagely Critiques Spicy Wings | Hot Ones – First We Feast Minecraft Part 1 – PewDiePie Katelyn Ohashi – 10.0 Floor (1-12-19) – UCLA Athletics Letting Our Kids Turn 21 Years Old **Gone Wrong** – The Norris Nuts 73 Questions With Kim Kardashian West (ft. Kanye West) – Vogue

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.