10 travel destinations that are trending right now

Shutterstock Milan saw a staggering 105% increase in flight searches in 2014.

Kayak has created its first “Travel Hacker” guide.

The travel-search site analysed more than a billion travel searches to create a customised set of “hacks” that includes tips on where and when to travel in 2015.

It found the top 10 trending destinations by looking at the greatest increase in click traffic for each destination.

From Montreal to Milan, here are the top 10 trending destinations of 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.