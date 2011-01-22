Top 10 Free Software To Install On Your New Windows PC

A new Windows computer needs good software if the user wants to make the most out of his machine.
Windows 7 does come bundled with useful tools, but that isn’t enough.
The millions of consumer software vendors around the world would have gone out of business if that were the case.
This post will talk about top 10 free software that one must install on his new Windows computer.
I’ve tried to limit the article to only those tools which, in my opinion, should be the first 10 tools one should install and use on a new PC.
If you have other opinions and suggestions for tools, which I am sure a lot of you would, I urge you to share them in the comments so that all our readers can take a look at them.
So, lets begin with the list.
This article on free software for a new Windows computer was originally published on Guiding Tech.
EASEUS partition manager is a nifty tool to create and manage disk partitions on Windows systems. Even if you created partitions during the setup process, and know how to use the disk management console to create partitions, I'd recommend you download and keep this tool. That's because it offers some amazing features like resize, merge or split partitions, convert FAT to NTFS, convert primary partition to logical and vice versa, and much more.
The personal edition of the tool is free. It has professional and business editions too.
Most of the branded laptops and desktops come bloated with proprietary (and useless) software which you should get rid of if you want your computer to function properly in the long run. Hence the old and trusted PC Decrapifier becomes a must-install software for new Windows computer owners to weed out junk software and make space for better stuff. Here's our guide on cleaning up a new PC with PC Decrapifier.
We have previously talked about the importance of creating a system image and how to create it using the built-in Windows backup and restore centre (you should also create a system repair disc). Now, this might not be available in all editions of Windows so I'd suggest a worthy, and more powerful alternative called Macrium Reflect. Use it to create an initial system image, and for other such tasks as you start using the computer.
You didn't think I'd give a miss to CCleaner in this list, did you? I am yet to find a better tool to perform a routine PC maintenance and get rid of temporary files and data. The tool is as amazing as it ever was. In fact, better, as it continues to be regularly updated. And as you'd have guessed, we wrote a guide on using CCleaner too.
Microsoft Security Essentials might go down in history as one of the best free software released by this tech giant. This tool has given a number of antivirus vendors, especially those who provide full-fledged free versions, a run for their money. It can protect your PC from viruses, spyware and malware.
The thing about data backup is that people tend to procrastinate on it, which ultimately ends up in a crisis situation when they have lost important data, and had no backup whatsoever. Hence an online backup tool like Dropbox, and an offline sync and backup tool like Syncback SE is included in this list of immediate installations for a new PC. Get either, or both of them. I use both -- Dropbox for online backup and Syncback to keep my data synchronised with an external hard drive.
Recuva is an excellent (and free) software to recover deleted files. But why do we need it now? That's because there's a lot of deleting and uninstalling happening with CCleaner, Revo Uninstaller, PC Decrapifier and all. If you suddenly delete something that you shouldn't, and then want to recover it, you would have this tool to fall back on. Our tutorial on using Recuva will provide more information on using this tool.
Lastly, but by no means the least (or least, whatever), we have our usual suspects -- VLC media player and Chrome and / or Firefox, which I am clubbing together in the same point. Oh, and you don't need to install these separately because Ninite will take care of that. Just make sure that you tick their names in Ninite before you start off with the installation. And while you are at it, check out our posts on Chrome and Firefox.
