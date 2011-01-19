The Top 10 Smartphones On T-Mobile

Photo: T-Mobile’s YouTube Channel

T-Mobile has consistently scored among the more satisfying mobile phone carriers in the cities where Consumer Reports tested its service.The carrier offers a voice and data network that can handle internet browsing and video chatting on top of your phone calls.



For the globetrotter, the GSM technology in each phone means it can be used around the world.

The lower prices combined with a service satisfaction similar to that of Verizon make it worth looking at T-Mobile if you’re considering a switch in carriers.

We’ve assembled T-Mobile’s 10 best smartphones to help you make your decision in picking up a new phone or carrier.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.