The Top 10 Smartphones On T-Mobile

T-Mobile has consistently scored among the more satisfying mobile phone carriers in the cities where Consumer Reports tested its service.The carrier offers a voice and data network that can handle internet browsing and video chatting on top of your phone calls.
For the globetrotter, the GSM technology in each phone means it can be used around the world.
The lower prices combined with a service satisfaction similar to that of Verizon make it worth looking at T-Mobile if you’re considering a switch in carriers.
We’ve assembled T-Mobile’s 10 best smartphones to help you make your decision in picking up a new phone or carrier.
The Nokia 5230 is an excellent intro to the smartphone community on the T-Mobile network. Reviews consistently praise its long battery life and ease of texting, but the OS comes off as clunky and makes navigation more difficult than it is on similar phones.
Good For: The economically-minded
Price: Free with a two-year contract
The Motorola Defy's form factor might be simple, but this thing is rugged. It'll gladly stand up to whatever punishment you throw its way, and it does so without having to look like a tank. This phone packs a 5 megapixel camera and the Android operating system into a waterproof, utility-based piece of technology.
Good for: The outdoorsman
Price: $99.99 with a two-year contract
Create and edit spreadsheets, send them via email, and then send a BBM to let the recipient know they're in his inbox. The BlackBerry Curve 3G 9300 is adept at a variety of business-oriented tasks and it comes with a reasonable price tag attached.
The GPS is a killer feature for this phone. It offers turn-by-turn navigation and automatic rerouting.
Good for: Business executives
Price: $49.99 with a two-year contract
The Motorola Cliq XT has the texting technology Swype that lets you write your text messages lightning-fast, literally without lifting a finger. Simultaneously update Twitter and Facebook from the phone's home screen. Its 4.9 megapixel camera has a flash and supports USB printing as well. Our complaints about the phone are about the too-busy interface that will almost certainly overwhelm some users and about its slow processor.
Good for: Teenagers who love to text
Price: $89.99 with a two-year contract
The HD7 packs a 4.3 inch screen for maximum readability of email and Live Tiles, widgets that can display info like weather, news, and upcoming appointments entered into your calendar. The battery provides roughly five hours of talk time, so if you spend all your waking hours on the phone, make sure to pack the charger. Other than that, we were turned off by the price.
Good for: Testing out Windows Phone 7
Price: $199.99 with a two-year contract
Intuitive navigation, a sliding keyboard, and a comfortable size make it easy to tweet, email, and browse the web on the myTouch 3G. It's a bit outdated now that the myTouch 4G is available, but it's still a solid phone.
Good for: Anyone looking for a great Android phone for a bargain.
Price: $99.99 with a two-year contract
It's a joy to use and navigate this HD2's interface with its wide high-quality screen. Watch movies, browse the internet, and read your email without a second thought. Beware of how easily it can scratch and its less than desirable battery life, though.
Good for: People who like watching video on their phone
Price: $99.99 with a two year contract
The G2 is a 4G phone with a gorgeous display, a nice interface, the accessible Android operating system, and three different ways to type -- touch, voice, and Swype. It also features a nearly pristine version of Android, so you won't find a lot of crapware from HTC or T-Mobile. It's definitely got a steep price attached to it, but this is one we wouldn't mind shelling out for.
Price: $199.99 with a two-year contract
The biggest thing to mention about the Vibrant is its beautiful high-res display. Despite the lovely visuals, expect a solid six hours of talk time out of its impressive battery. Perform Google searches by voice, text using Swype, and snap 4.9 megapixel photos. This is a solid, well-rounded smartphone.
Good for: Bargain hunters. This is probably the best Android phone on T-Mobile for the price.
Price: $99.99 with a two-year contract
There's so much functionality in the myTouch 4G. Video chat with friends on or off wifi, shoot HD video, and operate almost every feature of the phone with your voice by using its Genius Button. And the battery can even accommodate a little over 10 hours of talk time.
Good for: Anyone who wants to try out T-Mobile's 4G network.
Price: $199.99 with a two-year contract
