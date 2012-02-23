Top 10 Strongest S&P 500 Names

With the launch of our new service ChartLabPro.com we will be providing scans from our proprietary algorithm. This Algo is providing the strongest names on a technical level in the S&P 500 and all have held their ratings since FEB 1. You will notice YTD they have outperformed the S&P 500 4.55% and 3.54% Month to Date.



The names that are included in the image are BBT, DOV, ECL, EFX, NEE, ROST, TSO, V, VFC, VMC.

Full Image here

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.