UBS: Here are 10 stocks with the most upside

In a note to clients circulated May 12, UBS equity research highlighted the bank’s top stock picks for the second half of 2017.
“We asked this of all UBS Analysts in North America. Their responses are collected here, to provide you with a snapshot of our highest conviction Buy-rated investment ideas in North America today,” the bank said.
Business Insider went through the list and picked out the 10 stocks with the most upside potential according to their UBS analyst price targets compared to their current prices.
Ticker: AGN
Sector: Healthcare
Performance so far this year: +9.11%
Price target: $US275.00
Implied upside potential: 20%
UBS says: AGN has a strong portfolio and investors should gain confidence in growth prospects.
Ticker: TEX
Sector: Industrials
Performance so far this year: +2.66%
Price target: $40.00
Implied upside potential: 20%
UBS says: TEX will execute changes to their crane business with a new management team in place. The company will reshape their product offerings overall.
Ticker: ADNT
Sector: Industrials
Performance so far this year: +21.57%
Price target: $US86.00
Implied upside potential: 20%
UBS says: 'ADNT is the cheapest auto supplier trading at ~7.5x our 2017E EPS, yet we see a compelling margin expansion opportunity.'
Ticker: ETFC
Sector: Financials
Performance so far this year: -1.13%
Price target: $US43.00
Implied upside potential: 22%
UBS says: ETFC will either improve operating metrics or seek a buyer for the company.
Ticker: ETE
Sector: Energy
Performance so far this year: -3.06%
Price target: $US24.00
Implied upside potential: 28%
UBS says: Expect ETE to move more oil, to raise its dividend, and to grow earnings.
Ticker: TSO
Sector: Energy
Performance so far this year: -7.5%
Price target: $US107.00
Implied upside potential: 29%
UBS says: 'TSO is our top pick as we believe it offers the most upside to fair value and provides a stream of catalysts that could move the share price higher.'
Ticker: PE
Sector: Energy
Performance so far this year: +8.07%
Price target: $US44.00
Implied upside potential: 37%
UBS says: Investors have underappreciated this stock with strong cash flow.
Ticker: ESPR
Sector: Healthcare
Performance so far this year: +187.65%
Price target: $US52.00
Implied upside potential: 46%
UBS says: 'Esperion is a top pick as we believe the company is strategically well-positioned with a novel lipid-lowering oral agent that has been de-risked from a clinical and regulatory perspective, offering investors a highly attractive risk-reward profile.'
Ticker: HAL
Sector: Energy
Performance so far this year: -16.38%
Price target: $US70.00
Implied upside potential: 53%
UBS says: HAL is the largest pressure pumping provider, and strong execution should lead to robust incremental margin growth.
Ticker: APC
Sector: Energy
Performance so far this year: -26%
Price target: $US80.00
Implied upside potential: 54%
UBS says: APC is undervalued following the sharp selloff after a tragic home explosion in Colorado.
