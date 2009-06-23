The 10 Most Expensive Stimulus Road Projects

Start →
You hear a lot about the government’s desire to build a brand new “green” infrastructure in the United States.
But really, the meat of the stimulus is all about rebuilding the old, car-based infrastructure. All those high-speed rail lines and smart power grids will have to come later.
ProPublica has put together the top 10 stimulus projects from around the currenty, and what you’ll see is there are a lot of highway interchanges, overpasses, on-ramps, and exit ramps. Basically, a lot of stuff that makes life easier for car drivers.
Also, states are racing against time to get and spend their money, as they’ll start getting penalised at the end of the month for money they don’t spend.
Without further ado, we present you the country’s top hastily drawn together road projects.
Received: $73 million
Project: Reconstruction of the Amtrak bridge over U.S. Route 1.
Connecticut Total Projects: 9
Requested Funding:
$302 million (52% approved)
Received: $73 million
Project: Pavement rehabilitation on Interstate 59 between Attalla and Duck Springs.
Alabama Total Projects: 34
Requested Funding:
$514 million (25% approved)
Received: $74 million
Project: Pavement rehabilitation on Interstate 710 between Firestone Boulevard and Slauson Avenue.
California Total Projects: 96
Requested Funding:
$2,570 million (41% approved)
Received: $78 million
Project: Construction of a new six-lane freeway, State Route 905, between Interstate 805 and the Otay Mesa border crossing.
California Total Projects: 96
Requested Funding:
$2,570 million (41% approved)
Received: $81 million
Project: Bridge deck replacement on Interstate 295 between State Route 45 and Berlin Road.
New Jersey Total Projects: 20
Requested Funding:
$652 million (51% approved)
Received: $88 million
Project: Reconstructing the interchange of the Palmetto and Dolphin expressways.
Florida Total Projects: 37
Requested Funding:
$1,347 million (54% approved)
Received: $128 million
Project: Construction of the Indian Street Bridge over the south fork of the St. Lucie River between Mapp Road and Kanner Highway.
Florida Total Projects: 37
Requested Funding:
$1,347 million (54% approved)
Received: $128 million
Project: Addition of HOV lane and other lanes to northbound Interstate 215 between Rialto and Massachusetts avenues.
California Total Projects: 96
Requested Funding:
$2,570 million (41% approved)
Received: $190 million
Project: Widening the northbound HOV lane on Interstate 405 from Interstate 10 to U.S. Highway 101.
California Total Projects: 96
Requested Funding:
$2,570 million (41% approved)
Received: $192 million
Project: Construction of a two-lane tunnel on State Route 24 between Alameda and Contra Costa counties.
California Total Projects: 96
Requested Funding:
$2,570 million (41% approved)
