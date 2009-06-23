The 10 Most Expensive Stimulus Road Projects

Start →

You hear a lot about the government’s desire to build a brand new “green” infrastructure in the United States.



But really, the meat of the stimulus is all about rebuilding the old, car-based infrastructure. All those high-speed rail lines and smart power grids will have to come later.

ProPublica has put together the top 10 stimulus projects from around the currenty, and what you’ll see is there are a lot of highway interchanges, overpasses, on-ramps, and exit ramps. Basically, a lot of stuff that makes life easier for car drivers.

Also, states are racing against time to get and spend their money, as they’ll start getting penalised at the end of the month for money they don’t spend.

Without further ado, we present you the country’s top hastily drawn together road projects.

The 10 Most Expensive Road Projects→

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.