These are the top 10 startups in Australia, according to LinkedIn

LinkedIn has revealed its list of the top 10 Australian startups of 2020.

It includes neobanks Volt Bank and Xinja, as well as HR software platform Employment Hero.

The list was based on criteria including employee growth and jobseeker interest during the pandemic.

LinkedIn has ranked the top 10 Aussie startups on the rise.

The professional networking company unveiled its third annual Top Startups List, which identifies the companies that have have been resilient during the pandemic and still managing to attract employees and investment.

For the list, LinkedIn’s editors and data scientists trawled through the actions taken by 11 million members on the platform in Australia. They looked at four main criteria including jobseeker interest, employee growth, member engagement with the company and its employees and how well the startup got talent from the flagship LinkedIn top companies list.

Companies up for the list had to be privately held, have at least 50 employees, be seven years old or younger and have their headquarters in Australia.

1. Judo Bank

Digital bank Judo Bank has achieved a lot during the pandemic. It expanded into Perth, doubled its headcount, and “hit its goal of profitability in record time”.

2. Volt Bank

The neobank gave its staff a smooth remote working experience and managed to launch its everyday transaction account Volt Spend.

3. LAB3

LAB3’s employees also switched to the work-from-home model and had a staff retention rate of 98.5%.

4. Expert360

Skilled talent marketplace Expert360 brought in a flexible-first working model while expanding worldwide to serve clients in Asia and Europe.

5. Employment Hero

HR software platform Employment Hero rolled out a COVID-19 resource hub to help small businesses. And after switching to a completely remote model, the company decided to stay remote-first going forward.

6. Go1

Corporate training marketplace Go1 focused on mental health and wellbeing through the pandemic, with the teams managing to perform “above and beyond expectations”. It led to the company securing its best quarter of the year.

7. Xinja

Digital bank Xinja secured its banking license in September and unveiled its US share trading platform Dabble. It also has plans to offer personal lending to the public in the fourth quarter of 2020.

8. Shippit

With consumer behaviour changing during the pandemic, shipping platform Shippit achieved high business growth. It has also been operating profitably for the past five months.

9. WithYouWithMe

The platform helps people start new careers in the tech space. It launched in Canada during the pandemic and entered a deal with the Canadian government.

10. Willow

With a remote work model, tech company Willow was able to collaborate better with its global offices. It has even released the latest version of WillowTwin software in North America.

