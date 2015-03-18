10 spring break destinations that are trending this year

Shutterstock Many tourists head to Austin for SXSW during spring break.

Kayak recently released its list of the top 10 trending spring break destinations of 2015.

The travel-search site analysed more than a billion travel searches and found the 10 spring break locations that are trending this year by looking at the greatest increase in click traffic for each destination.

This year, it’s clear that many were trying to escape the cold winter, with 5 of the top 10 ten destinations being in Florida.

From Miami to Austin, here’s where everyone wants to go for spring break this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.