10 spring break destinations that are trending this year

ShutterstockMany tourists head to Austin for SXSW during spring break.
Kayak recently released its list of the top 10 trending spring break destinations of 2015.
The travel-search site analysed more than a billion travel searches and found the 10 spring break locations that are trending this year by looking at the greatest increase in click traffic for each destination.
This year, it’s clear that many were trying to escape the cold winter, with 5 of the top 10 ten destinations being in Florida.
From Miami to Austin, here’s where everyone wants to go for spring break this year.
9. SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO: The capital of Puerto Rico attracts visitors for its El Yunque Rainforest, vast beaches, and the blue cobblestone streets of Old San Juan.
7. FORT MYERS, FLORIDA: Fort Myers is a major tourist destination in Florida that has warm weather and beautiful beaches.
6. PHOENIX, ARIZONA: Many visitors are drawn to Phoenix for its desert heat and close proximity to the Grand Canyon.
5. WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA: Tourists head to West Palm Beach for its historical Clematis Street shopping and vibrant nightlife.
4. MIAMI, FLORIDA: Miami is often called the most popular spring break destination for college students in the US.
2. FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA: Often called 'The Venice of America,' Fort Lauderdale is known for its beaches and average year-round temperature of 75 degrees Fahrenheit.
1. AUSTIN, TEXAS: Many visitors head to Austin during March for its warm weather and the annual South by Southwest festival.
