These 10 Stocks Are Having A Monster Year

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

The S&P 500 has had a wild ride so far this year, rising 12 per cent in the first quarter and then losing half of those gains in the second quarter.A few stocks have greatly outperformed the competition.



Most notably, travel stocks and housing related stocks fill this list. The performance of these two sectors could be a solid signal that the economy is improving.

Some of the top performers saw gradual gains while others received big boosts after blockbuster first quarter earnings reports.

It you held a portfolio of the 10 best stocks in the S&P 500 since the start of the year, you could retire to a private island by next week.

