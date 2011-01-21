Top 10 Social Networks Entrepreneurs Must Join

Photo: apple.com

There are hundreds of social networks out there. You can’t be everywhere and we all need to focus our efforts and time on the most effective social networking sites. Here are the social networks I would recommend most for entrepreneurs.Linkedin – Over 50 million professionals use LinkedIn to exchange information, ideas and opportunities.



Pro: Largest business network on the web.

Con: Some features require payment.

Entrepreneur Connect – Start networking with entrepreneurs just like you.

Pro: Free membership.

Con: Self promotion is not encouraged.

PartnerUp – Network with other small business owners just like you.

Pro: Free membership.

Con: Very wide range of topics.

StartupNation – Source for Small Business Advice and Entrepreneur Forum.

Pro: Many resources available and advice.

Con: Limited networking capabilities.

Biznik – Business Networking.

Pro: Free membership.

Con: Small network.

Perfect Business – Powerful Business Planning Software , Find Startup Funding.

Pro: Resources and networking.

Con: Very small network.

Young Entrepreneur – Small Business & Entrepreneur Community.

Pro: Very active community.

Con: Forum is a bit difficult to use.

Ryze – Business Networking.

Pro: Very easy to use.

Con: Design is poor.

Xing – Social Network for Business Professionals.

Pro: Second largest business network.

Con: LinkedIn is better to use for mass networking.

Musts:

Facebook – Facebook is a social utility that connects people with friends and others who work, study and live around them.

Twitter – Twitter is without a doubt the best way to share and discover what is happening right now.

Flickr – Flickr is certainly the best online photo management and sharing application in the world.

Reposted from EpicLaunch. By Benjamin Lang.

