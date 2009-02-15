Top 10 Sites Parents Don't Want Kids To See

What Web sites do parents, schools, and small businesses censor the most on their networks? Porn? Time wasters? Shopping? Social networks? All of the above!

These are currently the 10 most-blocked Web sites on home, school, and small business networks, via OpenDNS‘s domain filtering tool.

1. MySpace.com

2. Facebook.com

3. YouTube.com

4. Playboy.com

5. Ebay.com

6. Meebo.com

7. Friendster.com

8. Orkut.com

9. AdultFriendFinder.com

10. Espn.com

What’s OpenDNS? A San Francisco-based startup offering free DNS — domain name system — tools for homes, schools, and small businesses. We’ve been using them for years at home just because they speed up our Internet. But they’re increasingly catching on for their anti-phishing and parental filtering tools.

The company has 10 million users, 20 employees, and is profitable — making money from Yahoo search ads that show up when people mistype domain names.

At CES, OpenDNS announced that Netgear will be bundling their filtering and anti-phishing software with its routers. The company recently appointed former VMware exec Nand Mulchandani as chief executive.

