The 10 Economic Risks Stoking Fear Around The World Right Now

The global economy is fraught with risk at the moment. With riots in the Middle East, revolutions in North Africa, and nuclear disaster in Japan, investors are being confronted with macro challenges on nearly all fronts.But what should they fear the most?



The Economist Intelligence Unit has picked out 10 things it is most frightened of and we’ve explained where we stand on each.

This is an important list to keep an eye on. If tensions rise around any of these events, the risk-on view of global investors is likely to abate. So keep this on your radar.

Note: This survey was conducted in February 2011.

#10 High inflation forces fiercer policy tightening in emerging markets Probability: Moderate Impact: Moderate Current Status: Emerging market countries like China, India, Brazil, and South Korea are already engaging in tightening programs. Food price inflation seems to be slowing some what, the upside risks to inflation remain due to instability in the Middle East driving oil prices higher. There is the possibility that those rising fuel costs could bleed over into core inflation, and push central banks to tighten more aggressively. Source: EIU #9 Economic upheaval leads to widespread social and political unrest Probability: Moderate Impact: Moderate Current Status: We're already seeing this evidenced in the Middle East. The spate of revolutions, starting in Tunisia, spreading to Egypt, and now causing a civil war in Libya, may have been triggered by political events, but are partially the fault of rising food and energy costs. Protests throughout Europe against government austerity measures may also be a sign this is already occurring. Source: EIU #8 The euro zone breaks up Probability: Low Impact: Very High Current Status: This remains highly unlikely. Eurozone members were able to come to a deal on future bailout provisions for the region. That deal will be announced this weekend. It is now more likely the eurozone will muddle through or a state, like Ireland, will be unwilling to compromise and will leave the region. A full-on break-up no longer seems in the cards. Source: EIU #7 The Chinese economy crashes Probability: Low Impact: Very High Current Status: The potential for a sharp slowdown in China exists on several fronts. First, the government is trying to deal with surging inflation, and doing so by raising interest rates and reserve requirements. A sharp reduction in lending to both the public and private sector simultaneously could trigger a downturn. Further, China could see some spillover from the Middle East's political instability, as dissidents take aim at the regime for failing to control rising costs. Such instability could trigger a slowdown. This remains a fringe possibility. Source: EIU #6 The global economy experiences a double-dip recession as stimulus fades Probability: Low Impact: Very High Current Status: The use of the phrase double-dip has largely disappeared from conversation since the end of 2010. There is belief now that the economy will be strong through the next year, though it faces headwinds from a number of crises. Easy money policy ending at the ECB may trigger similar moves in the UK and U.S., which could be a driving force for such an economic downturn. Source: EIU #5 Confidence revives, prompting a stronger rebound in demand Probability: Moderate Impact: Very high Current Status: This is a good one. Confidence is improving in the U.S., as consumers manage rising energy and food costs. Those two could be the source of future confidence downturns, and also limit demand for most market products. Source: EIU #4 Developed economies fall into a deflationary spiral Probability: Moderate

Impact: Very High Current Status: Deflation may not seem much of a threat in the UK and Europe, where inflation is running high, but the U.S. is still struggling with declining home prices, and thus it remains a threat. Prices are expected to fall further, as much as 20%, according to Gary Shilling. Such a fall poses a deflationary threat to the U.S. economy. Source: EIU #3 New asset bubbles burst, creating renewed financial turbulence Probability: High Impact: High Current Status: This really only seems a possibility if one of the other problems comes true first. In order for an asset bubble, like say the Australian housing market or commodities to collapse, whatever supporting it would need to disappear. In Australia, demand for commodities is fuelled by real demand and speculation. That speculation could be funded by global easy money policies, but it is also funded by the belief that the economy is still growing. Thus, an end to easy money policies or a slowdown could trigger an asset bubble deflation. Source: EIU #2 Tensions over currency manipulation lead to a rise in protectionism Probability: High Impact: High Current Status: The currency conflict has slid from the world's radar screen. With the coordinated G7 intervention in Japan, tightening policies in emerging markets, and a slow but steady suggestion that easy money policies may be ending in the west (ECB first), this problem may continue to slide away. But if QE3 comes into play, expect the U.S. and China to once again restart their arguments. Source: EIU #1 Major sovereigns default as public debt spirals out of control Probability: High Impact: High Current Status: The potential remains that a major European country, faced with an unsustainable debt position, will choose to default rather than continue to take on more debt at a higher market interest rate. With the new rules in place in the eurozone, it is likely these countries will go through a coordinated restructuring. Ireland and Greece are the most likely candidates, though Portugal is emerging. The U.S. default often speculated about remains an unlikely scenario. Source: EIU What shocks is the economy currently experiencing? The 8 shocks Citi thinks the world economy is about to experience >

