The top 10 fast food burgers in America

Consumers are eating burgers in record numbers.

Polling site Ranker.com recently surveyed 42,000 consumers on 46 burgers to find the best fast food options.

Beloved NYC-based chain Shake Shack was noticeably absent from the list.

Here are the top 10 burgers selected by the people.

10. Fatburger Burger

Fatburger has been around for more than 60 years, but has recently expanded internationally. The classic burger is made-to-order with patties of various sizes.

9. Steak ‘N Shake “Double ‘N Cheese Steakburger”

This primarily Midwest chain earned high marks with consumers. The burger patties are made with a combination of steak cuts.

8. Wendy’s “1/4 lb Single”

Wendy’s, which doesn’t freeze meat and cooks to order, arguably invented the “better burger” category.

7. Fuddruckers’ “The Original Fudds”

Fuddruckers, which is headquartered in Texas, is known for selling large burgers. The chain’s smallest burger patty is 1/3 lb, while the largest is 1 lb.

6. Wendy’s “Baconator”

Wendy’s Baconator was released eight years ago. It contains two burger patties topped with bacon, mayonnaise, ketchup, and cheese.

5. Burger King “Whopper”

Reuters Burger King just posted the biggest sales gain in 2 years.

The flame-broiled Whopper is an American classic. It’s also cheap and customisable.

4. Whataburger “Original Whataburger”

Texas’ Whataburger has a cult following. Like Wendy’s, the chain doesn’t freeze its beef. Customers can choose which toppings they want, and Whataburger toasts the bun.

3. Five Guys’ bacon cheeseburger

Five Guys Burgers & Fries is America’s largest burger chain. The brand cooks its bacon cheeseburger to order and offers more than a dozen toppings like jalapenos, relish, and grilled onions.

2. Five Guys hamburger

Consumers apparently also loved the Five Guys burger without bacon.

1. In-N-Out Double Double

The West Coast burger chain likes to keep it simple, which appears to be an effective strategy. The burgers are topped with its signature sauce, a condiment that is like a mix of mayonnaise and ketchup. Sadly, the chain won’t be expanding to the East Coast anytime soon.

