These are the 10 most popular stocks on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum

Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum entered the mainstream last year during the GameStop craze.

Driving stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, retail investors congregating on the subreddit are a force in the stock market.

These are the 10 most popular stocks WallStreetBets is talking about right now.

Following which stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets crowd is talking about paid off handsomely in 2021, as several have gone through epic rallies and seen heightened volatility.

From GameStop to AMC Entertainment, the more than 11 million-member forum has driven the conversation in so-called meme stocks that have exploded higher amid overwhelming demand from retail investors. The surge in stocks with shaky fundamentals has led to several hedge fund blowups that were caught on the opposite side of the trade betting against the company in question.

GameStop’s short-squeeze, in-part led by the WallStreetBets crowd, led to a more than 50% drawdown in multibillion-dollar hedge fund Melvin Capital. Meanwhile, the sharp rally in struggling movie theater chain AMC Entertainment caused billions of dollars in losses for short-sellers in May and June.

But since those short-squeezes caused destruction for some short sellers, shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment have fallen by about 60% from their record highs as investors begin to confront the fundamental backdrop behind the companies.

As traders look to replicate the success of WallStreetBets stocks, one data aggregator is compiling the most mentioned stocks on Reddit’s forum.

These are the top 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum is focused on right now, according to data compiled by SwaggyStocks. The list is based on mentions over the past 24 hours and financial data is sourced from Koyfin.

10. Amazon

Ticker: AMZN

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 108

Market Capitalization: $1.70 trillion

One-Week Performance: -1.8%

An Amazon Flex sign Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

9. Taiwan Semiconductor

Ticker: TSM

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 114

Market Capitalization: $682.6 billion

One-Week Performance: 7.5%

A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu Reuters

8. GameStop

Ticker: GME

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 173

Market Capitalization: $11.2 billion

One-Week Performance: -0.3%

7. Roblox

Ticker: RBLX

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 212

Market Capitalization: $53.7 billion

One-Week Performance: 5.6%

6. Advanced Micro Devices

Ticker: AMD

WallStreetBets Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 238

Market Capitalization: $172.7 billion

One-Week Performance: -6.5%

AMD is a leader in the CPU market. Maximum PC Magazine/Getty Images

5. Microsoft

Ticker: MSFT

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 338

Market Capitalization: $2.47 trillion

One-Week Performance: -3.8%

Microsoft Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith, CEO Satya Nadella, Executive Vice President and CFO Amy Hood, and Board Chairman John Thompson. Stephen Brashear / Stringer

4. Ford

Ticker: F

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 362

Market Capitalization: $96.3 billion

One-Week Performance: 16.0%

The 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT. Ford

3. Nvidia

Ticker: NVDA

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 408

Market Capitalization: $720.6 billion

One-Week Performance: -5.0%

Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

2. Apple

Ticker: AAPL

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 577

Market Capitalization: $2.95 trillion

One-Week Performance: 0.48%

An Apple store. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

1. Tesla

Ticker: TSLA

WallStreetBet Mentions Over Past 24 Hours: 2,890

Market Capitalization: $1.15 trillion

One-Week Performance: 5.3%