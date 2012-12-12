PRESENTING: The Top 10 Quotes From 2012

Photo: Getty Images

Fred Shapiro, the associate librarian at Yale Law School and author of the “Yale Book Of Quotations,” has released his annual list of the year’s most notable quotations, according to a report from the Associated Press.Unsurprisingly, political quips — including Mitt Romney’s “binders full of women” comment and Barack Obama’s “you didn’t build that” line — comprise all but one of the quotes on this year’s list.



“Debate remarks and gaffes actually seemed to play an important role in the ups and downs of the election campaign and may even have affected the ultimate outcome of the election,” Shapiro told the AP.

This year’s list is Shapiro’s seventh annual update to the Yale Book Of Quotations, which was first published in 2006. According to the AP, he selects 10 quotes to add based on what was famous or revealing of the time — not necessarily what was most eloquent.

