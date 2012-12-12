PRESENTING: The Top 10 Quotes From 2012

Photo: Getty Images
Fred Shapiro, the associate librarian at Yale Law School and author of the “Yale Book Of Quotations,” has released his annual list of the year’s most notable quotations, according to a report from the Associated Press.Unsurprisingly, political quips — including Mitt Romney’s “binders full of women” comment and Barack Obama’s “you didn’t build that” line — comprise all but one of the quotes on this year’s list.
“Debate remarks and gaffes actually seemed to play an important role in the ups and downs of the election campaign and may even have affected the ultimate outcome of the election,” Shapiro told the AP.
This year’s list is Shapiro’s seventh annual update to the Yale Book Of Quotations, which was first published in 2006. According to the AP, he selects 10 quotes to add based on what was famous or revealing of the time — not necessarily what was most eloquent.
Christie's unapologetic rejection of Republican politics -- and embrace of President Obama -- in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy raised the New Jersey Governor's national profile and earned him high marks with his constituents.
In hindsight, Christie's remark was also an early death knell for Mitt Romney, who went on to lose the presidential election just one week later.
Watch the clip from an Oct. 30 Fox News interview, below:
Chambliss' Nov. 21 disavowal of the Americans For Tax Reform pledge marked one of the GOP's earliest defections from Grover Norquist's anti-tax dogma.
Since then, a growing number of Republicans have distanced themselves from Norquist, and indicated that they are willing to break his pledge and accept additional revenue as part of a deal to avoid the fiscal cliff.
But Chambliss' heresy also underscores the possible consequences of standing up to Norquist: Conservative activists are already clamoring for a primary challenger to run against Georgia's senior Senator when he comes up for re-election in 2014.
Bernanke coined the biggest buzzword of 2012 during his Feb. 29 testimony at a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee.
The signature line from the South Korean megastar's hit song is the only non-politics-related quote on Shapiro's 2012 list -- and with good reason. 'Gangnum Style' swept the globe this year, and is now the most-watched Internet video of all time, with 929 million views as of this posting.
Kelley's frantic call to Tampa police demanding protection from the media crews from her front lawn underscored the vain absurdity of the sex scandal that brought down CIA Director Gen. David Petraeus, and ensnared his biographer Paula Broadwell, the mysterious Kelley twins, and Gen. John Allen, the four-star general commanding NATO forces in Afghanistan.
Listen to Jill Kelley's bizarre 911 call here >
In what was to become a pattern for the Romney campaign, Fehrnstrom made his unfortunate remarks during a CNN interview on the day after Romney's Illinois primary win, botching the campaign's message as momentum turned in the candidate's favour.
Moreover, the comments confirmed the perception that the Republican presidential candidate lacked political convictions, and gave his opponents a convenient attack line -- and a fun prop -- that they used throughout the race.
Watch the full clip of Ferhnstrom's gaffe below:
Akin's astoundingly incorrect remarks about 'legitimate rape,' made during an Aug. 18 local TV interview, marked a turning point in the 2012 election cycle, giving Democrats a boost that carried them through Election Day.
Although Republicans quickly tried to distance themselves from the Missouri Senate candidate, Democrats successfully used Akin's comments to shore up their 'War on Women' attacks. In the meantime, the GOP's abandonment of Akin irked conservative activists, exacerbating longstanding tensions between the party Establishment and the grassroots.
Watch the clip below:
In one of his final debate zingers of 2012, Obama challenged Romney's claim that the U.S. has fewer naval resources than it did in 1916.
Here's the full quote:
'You mentioned the Navy, for example, and that we have fewer ships than we did in 1916. Well, Governor, we also have fewer horses and bayonets because the nature of our military has changed. We have these things called aircraft carriers where planes land on them. We have these ships that go underwater, nuclear submarines.'
The 'horses and bayonets' line hit a nerve online, spawning several mock Twitter and Tumblr accounts, and causing a huge spike in Google searches for 'bayonets.'
In what was arguably the most memorable moment of the 2012 presidential debates, Obama deflected Romney's attacks on his administration's handling of the crisis in Libya, precipitating an onstage meltdown from the Republican candidate.
Watch the video below, courtesy of CNN:
Obama's 'you didn't build that' comment became a running theme for the GOP in the 2012 election cycle, playing a key role in the party's voter mobilization efforts and digital outreach, and even taking centre stage at the Republican National Convention.
Although Democrats insisted that the line was taken out of context, the remarks underscored the Republican argument that Obama's policies favour the broad expansion of the federal government at the expense of individual liberty and accomplishment.
Here's the full text of Obama's comments, made during a July 13 campaign stop in Virginia:
'If you were successful, somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life. Somebody helped to create this unbelievable American system that we have that allowed you to thrive. Somebody invested in roads and bridges. If you've got a business -- you didn't build that.'
As Shapiro notes, no single quote defined the 2012 election more than Romney's infamous '47 per cent' comment, made during his remarks at a private fundraiser in Boca Raton that was secretly videotaped and leaked to Mother Jones.
Here's the full quote Shapiro has included on his list:
'There are 47% of the people who will vote for the president no matter what ... who are dependent upon government, who believe that they are victims. ... These are people who pay no income tax. ... and so my job is not to worry about those people. I'll never convince them that they should take personal responsibility and care for their lives.'
Watch the video below:
